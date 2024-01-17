 In “Warp & Weft” at the Phoenix, Seven Artists Reveal Process, Pattern and Playfulness | Art Review | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

January 17, 2024 Arts + Culture » Art Review

In “Warp & Weft” at the Phoenix, Seven Artists Reveal Process, Pattern and Playfulness 

By

Published January 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 17, 2024 at 10:13 a.m.

"Warp & Weft," on view through March 29 at the Phoenix in Waterbury. thephoenixvt.com

The original print version of this article was headlined "Material Evidence | In "Warp & Weft," seven artists reveal process, pattern and playfulness"

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Warp & Weft' @ The Phoenix

    • Works in textile, collage, print and mixed media by Jasmine Parsia, Emma Warren, Hannah Morris, Elise Whittemore, Karen Cygnarowicz, Carleen Zimbalatti and Rachel Laundon....
    • Through March 29

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Art Review »

About The Author

Pamela Polston

Pamela Polston
Bio:
 Pamela Polston is a cofounder and the Art Editor of Seven Days. In 2015, she was inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Art Review

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation