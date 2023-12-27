 The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 27-January 9 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

December 25, 2023 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 27-January 9 

By

Published December 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Annual Small Works Art Show @ The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery

    • An exhibition of artworks sized under 12 inches by more than 100 local artists....
    • Through Jan. 19, 2024

  • Art Costa @ Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

    • "Sounds Deep," strange, sightless denizens of the ocean's depths constructed from reclaimed cardboard, papier-mâché and natural materials....
    • Through March 9, 2024

  • User Submitted
    Christmas Bird Count @ Various Rutland locations

    • Birders in the Rutland area venture out in groups to tally their sightings of feathered friends....
    • Sat., Dec. 30 Free; preregister.

  • Woodstock Vermont Film Series: 'Pianoforte' @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • A new documentary follows the young performers at the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition....
    • Sat., Dec. 30, 3 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 31, 3 p.m. $12-15.

  • User Submitted
    Montpelier Contra Dance @ Capital City Grange

    • Dancers wear their festive best to balance, shadow and do-si-do the night away to live tunes by Spintuition and gender-neutral calling by Nils Fredland. Beginners'...
    • Sat., Dec. 30, 8-11 p.m. $5-20.

  • Gimme Gimme Disco @ Higher Ground Ballroom

    • (DJ)...
    • Sat., Dec. 30, 8:30 p.m. $25/$29

  •  A Toast to the Hive @ Barr Hill

    • Special cocktails and small plates mark the New Year, topped off with a sparkling toast at midnight....
    • Sun., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. $20-25.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Green Mountain Mahler Festival: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony @ Elley-Long Music Center, Saint Michael's College

    • The orchestra and chorus ring in the New Year with a joyous performance of one of classical music's most iconic works....
    • Mon., Jan. 1, 3 p.m. $20-30.
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Love Yourself Winter Ball @ Barre Elks Lodge

    • A cabaret-style showcase starts the New Year off right with drag, burlesque, circus arts and live music....
    • Fri., Jan. 5, 6-11 p.m. $20-50.

  • Tina Friml @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Fri., Jan. 5, 7 & 9 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 6, 7 & 9 p.m. $20

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Freeway Clyde @ Burnham Hall

    • Michael Chorney, the Tony Award-winning composer of Hadestown, and his musical collaborators shift between the sounds of folk, jazz and bluegrass....
    • Sat., Jan. 6, 7-10 p.m. $15-25.

  • Gift Exchange Bingo @ Epsilon Spires

    • Locals celebrate Epiphany by bringing a fun, wrapped gift to swap during this all-ages game....
    • Sat., Jan. 6, 6-9 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Instinct Experimental Dance Festival @ Black Box Theater, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • ANIMAL Dance presents an immersive week of workshops and showcases focused on the creative process and works in progress....
    • Jan. 8-12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2-4 & 6-7:30 p.m. $18-25; $60-500 for festival passes; preregister for workshops.

  • User Submitted
    Winooski Winter Farmers Market @ O'Brien Community Center

    • Families shop for meat pies, honey, kimchi, bread and prepared foods from more local vendors at an indoor marketplace....
    • Sun., Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sun., Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sun., Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sun., Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sun., March 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sun., March 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sun., April 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sun., April 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 20-26

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 20-26

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including legendary singer-songwriter Judy Collins’ "Holidays & Hits" show at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 18, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 13-19

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 13-19

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including beloved winter wonder Night Fires, an operatic pageant flush with music, dance, and the poetry of Lucille Clifton, Rumi and others.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 11, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 6-12

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 6-12

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an Introduction to Winter Hiking Workshop at the Green Mountain Club's Waterbury Center headquarters.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 4, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 20-26

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 20-26

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including legendary singer-songwriter Judy Collins’ "Holidays & Hits" show at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 18, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 13-19

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 13-19

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including beloved winter wonder Night Fires, an operatic pageant flush with music, dance, and the poetry of Lucille Clifton, Rumi and others.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 11, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 6-12

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 6-12

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an Introduction to Winter Hiking Workshop at the Green Mountain Club's Waterbury Center headquarters.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 4, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation