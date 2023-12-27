The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 27-January 9 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Instinct Experimental Dance Festival

Your Move

Opens Monday 8

Dancers and choreographers flock to the inaugural INSTINCT Experimental Dance Festival at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Black Box Theater in Burlington. ANIMAL Dance presents this immersive week of workshops and showcases focused on the creative process and works in progress. Preregister for workshops; pay at the door for performances.

Thank You for the Music

Saturday 30

Gimme Gimme Disco

Dressing up in your glitzy, groovy Studio 54 best is highly encouraged at the Gimme Gimme Disco, a party for all of Vermont's dancing queens at Higher Ground in Burlington. A DJ spins ABBA tracks all night long, as well as other hits from the 1970s and 1980s by Cher, the Bee Gees and Donna Summer.

Without Feather Ado

Saturday 30

Christmas Bird Count

Rutland County Audubon's Christmas Bird Count takes place the day before New Year's Eve this year — you got that? Local avian enthusiasts preregister with a field crew and venture out to tally their sightings of feathered friends. A potluck follows at Proctor Free Library.

Walk the Line Dance

Saturday 30

Montpelier Contra Dance

Berlin's Capital City Grange comes alive with the sounds of Spintuition's live tunes and gender-neutral calling by Nils Fredland at Montpelier Contra Dance. With a newcomers' lesson before the main event, locals of all experience levels can balance, shadow and do-si-do the night away at this festive community affair. Sparkly, snazzy New Year's attire welcome.

The Final Countdown

Sunday 31

A Toast to the Hive

Cocktails, small plates and a sparkling midnight toast mark the turning of the calendar at A Toast to the Hive, the second annual New Year's Eve party hosted at Barr Hill in Montpelier. Locally made donuts, live music by Django Soulo and danceable tunes from DJ Satta Sound round out the night.

Ode to Joy

Monday 1

Green Mountain Mahler Festival Beethoven's Ninth

2024 starts with a bang — a timpani solo, specifically — at Green Mountain Mahler Festival's jubilant performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony at Elley-Long Music Center at Saint Michael's College in Colchester. One of Ludwig van Beethoven's most beloved works, the Ninth includes the famous "Ode to Joy" finale. Proceeds support the McClure Miller Respite House.

Life Is a Cabaret

Friday 5

Love Yourself Winter Ball

The Rainbow Bridge Community Center throws a fun, fabulous Love Yourself Winter Ball at Barre Elks Lodge. This cabaret-style showcase starts the New Year off right with drag, burlesque, circus arts and live music. All proceeds benefit the RBCC and its mission to support the LGBTQ community in central Vermont.

Chief of Laugh

Friday 5 & Saturday 6

Tina Friml

Middlebury native Tina Friml, fresh off her late-night debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," returns to the stage where she got her start. Audiences at Burlington's Vermont Comedy Club get their ribs tickled and their sides split by this hometown hero's witticisms about living with cerebral palsy and growing up in the Green Mountain State.

Keeps on Giving

Saturday 6

Gift Exchange Bingo

Brattleboro's Epsilon Spires presents an utterly unique Epiphany party with Gift Exchange Bingo. Guests of all ages bring a wrapped present — it can be useful, funny, homemade or just plain nice — that needs a loving new home, then enjoy a rollicking game of bingo to determine who takes home which box.

Livin' It Up On Top

Saturday 6

Michael Chorney

If you loved Michael Chorney's Tony Award-winning work on the Broadway musical Hadestown, get ready for his new project Freeway Clyde. Audiences at Lincoln's Burnham Hall enjoy the electric stylings of this seven-piece ensemble, which combines folk traditions with genre-bending flairs such as synth sounds, jazz improvisations and rich rhythms.

Beet the Cold

Sunday 7

Winooski Winter Farmers Market

Miss shopping for farm-fresh produce at the Rotary? Never fear: The Winooski Winter Farmers Market convenes every other Sunday at the O'Brien Community Center. Locals warm up and delight in the honey, kimchi, desserts, hot sauce, crafts and seasonal veggies offered up by Vermont vendors.

Tickling the Ivories

Saturday 30 & Sunday 31

Woodstock Film Series Pianoforte

The Woodstock Vermont Film Series at Billings Farm & Museum continues with two New Year's Eve weekend screenings of the new documentary Pianoforte. This roller coaster of a ride through the classical music world follows young pianists from all over the world as they prepare to compete at the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition.

Great and Small

Ongoing

"Untitled" collage by Jane Ann Kantor

Burlington's S.P.A.C.E. Gallery presents its Annual Small Works Art Show, a group exhibition of over 500 smaller-than-life paintings by more than 100 local artists. All the pieces are less than 12 inches on each side and for sale under $300, making them the perfect belated holiday gifts for the art lovers in your life (or yourself).

Off the Deep End

Ongoing

Art Costa

The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents "Sounds Deep," a new solo show by local sculptor Art Costa. Costa uses recycled cardboard, papier-mâché and other natural materials to craft surreal deep-sea creatures. They may look alien, but these strange, sightless denizens of the dark are full of texture, color and humor.