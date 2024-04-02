 The Celestial 7: Must See, Must Do for Solar Eclipse Weekend | 2024 Solar Eclipse | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 02, 2024 Guides » 2024 Solar Eclipse

The Celestial 7: Must See, Must Do for Solar Eclipse Weekend 

Published April 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Consult the 2024 Vermont Solar Eclipse Guide for all our coverage including local eclipse events as well as places to eat, shop and play in the path of totality.

Related Events

  • 'Eyeing the Night Sky' and 'Sun, Moon & Stars' @ Vermont Institute of Natural Science

    • Visitors at the StarLab planetarium learn all about moon phases and the mythology of eclipses....
    • Fri., April 5, 6:30 p.m. and Sun., April 7, 10:15 a.m., 12:15 & 1:15 p.m. $13.50-15.50; preregister; limited space.

  • User Submitted
    Obscura BTV @ Waterfront Park

    • An absolutely stellar festival takes over the Queen City, with viewing spots all over town and activities including dance parties and live music. See
    • April 5-8 Free.

  • Alburgh Totality Festival @ Kraemer & Kin

    • Three days of live music, fun runs, fireworks and more family fun make the most of the dark side of the moon....
    • Sat., April 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., April 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Mon., April 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

  •  Sun+Moon+You @ Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium

    • Astronomers and educators offer up a full day of programming in advance of the eclipse including planetarium shows every half hour....
    • Sat., April 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun., April 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Mon., April 8, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Regular admission, $8-12; free for members and kids 4 and under. Advance show tickets, $10.
  • Montpelier's Total Eclipse 2024 @ Vermont Statehouse lawn

    • DJ tunes and a light-to-sound device courtesy of the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired make for a fabulous viewing experience in the...
    • Mon., April 8, 12-4 p.m. Free.

  • 'Moonshadow: An Eclipse Viewing Experience' @ Shelburne Vineyard

    • SOLD OUT. WAITLIST AVAILABLE. Harpist Marie Hamilton and looping electric guitarist Tom Pearo improvise a cosmic soundtrack to an afternoon of tarot readings, drinks and...
    • Mon., April 8, 1-5 p.m. $20; preregister.

  • Totality in Taylor Park @ Taylor Park

    • The Ryan Sweezey Band soundtracks an afternoon of fun, games and eclipse viewing....
    • Mon., April 8, 1-4 p.m. Free.
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 3-9

    Spring has sprung and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including including a presentation with National Aeronautics and Space Administration engineer Jack Bacon at Burlington's Hula ahead of the 2024 Solar Eclipse.
By Emily Hamilton
Apr 1, 2024
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 1, 2024
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 27-April 2

    The days are getting longer, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an appearance by Michigan singer-songwriter Elisabeth Pixley-Fink as part of a new concert series at Shelburne's Bread & Butter Farm.
By Emily Hamilton
Mar 25, 2024
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 25, 2024
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 20-26

    The days are getting longer, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including performances by electrifying fiddler Lena Jonsson and her band at Cabot's Willey Memorial Hall and Middlebury's Town Hall Theater.
By Emily Hamilton
Mar 18, 2024
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 18, 2024
Emily Hamilton

 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

