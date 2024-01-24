The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 24-30 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Beata Nykiel

Aigul Akhmetshina

Carmen Get It

Wednesday 31

The latest Metropolitan Opera performance live streaming to Middlebury's Town Hall Theater is Georges Bizet's classic work Carmen. Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina sings the title role in this timely, feminist reimagining directed by acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell.

Pineapple of My Eye

Friday 26-Sunday 28

© Alex Bramwell | Dreamstime

Tropical Drink Weekend

Burlington winter is but a distant memory at the Venetian Cocktail & Soda Lounge's Tropical Drink Weekend. Limited-edition cocktails celebrate rum with flavors including coconut, lychee, passion fruit, lime and ginger, and pair perfectly with savory snacks inspired by Japanese and Southeast Asian cuisines.

Let There Be Peace

Thursday 25

© Yulia Gusterina | Dreamstime

Liberation for Palestine Fundraiser

White River Junction's Main Street Museum hosts a Liberation for Palestine Fundraiser to benefit Baitulmaal, which delivers lifesaving direct humanitarian aid in Gaza and around the world. Attendees are encouraged to bring a Palestinian potluck dish — think shawarma, hummus or falafel — to this evening of dabke drumming, Middle Eastern dancing, education and poetry.

Trail Safe

Thursday 25

© Donland | Dreamstime

40 Years of the Catamount Ski Trail

The Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe presents a special edition of its Red Bench Speaker Series: 40 Years of the Catamount Ski Trail. The founders of North America's longest backcountry ski path reflect on its history, discuss the impact of climate change on snow sports and prepare for an anniversary end-to-end journey later this winter.

Electric Boogaloo

Friday 26

Courtesy Of Michelle Mishina

ARKAI

The UVM Lane Series resumes after its holiday hiatus with a thrilling concert by ARKAI at Burlington's University of Vermont Recital Hall. The young, Juilliard-trained duo of violinist Jonathan Miron and cellist Philip Sheegog combine their electric instruments with classical skill for an uplifting, utterly unique show.

Statehouse and Home

Saturday 27

Courtesy Of Em Sloan

Vermonters Together

Climate justice nonprofit 350Vermont urges a wide coalition of Green Mountain State activists to join its Vermonters Together — Building a Better Future March and Rally at Montpelier City Hall. Marching to the Statehouse and working together on a public art project, attendees call on lawmakers to create a more equitable, just and environmentally friendly future.

In Deep Water

Ongoing

Courtesy

Rebecca Schwarz

Artist and educator Rebecca Schwarz presents "Gaining Ground," a new, immersive installation at the Champlain College Art Gallery. Viewers enter an intricate, effervescent ocean of plankton and sea-foam that doubles as a visualization of data related to the climate crisis and environmental catastrophe.