January 22, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 24-30 

By

Published January 22, 2024 at 5:35 p.m.

Related Events

  • Liberation for Palestine Fundraiser @ Main Street Museum

    • Dabke drumming, Middle Eastern dancing, a Palestinian potluck and a solidarity slideshow make for a joyful evening. Proceeds benefit Baitulmaal....
    • Thu., Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m. $20-50.

  • Red Bench Speaker Series: 40 Years of the Catamount Ski Trail @ Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum

    • Catamount Trail Association leaders discuss the trail's history, its future, and their upcoming anniversary end-to-end journey....
    • Thu., Jan. 25, 6:30-8 p.m. $10.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    UVM Lane Series: ARKAI @ University of Vermont Recital Hall

    • Two young, classically trained string players perform electro-acoustic music of uncommon and otherworldly beauty....
    • Fri., Jan. 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $6.50-34.

  • User Submitted
    Tropical Drink Weekend @ The Venetian Cocktail & Soda Lounge

    • Rum drinks, Asian-inspired nosh and mocktails worthy of the island life are supplemented by live music and karaoke....
    • Fri., Jan. 26, 5-11 p.m., Sat., Jan. 27, 12-11 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 28, 5-9 p.m. Free.

  • User Submitted
    Rebecca Schwarz @ Champlain College Art Gallery

    • "Gaining Ground," an installation of plastic plankton and sea foam by the creative media faculty member that invites visitors to consider environmental degradation of the...
    • Through Jan. 31

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Vermonters Together — Building a Better Future March and Rally @ Vermont Statehouse

    • 350Vermont leads a march and public art project asking for a just, thriving future for Vermonters....
    • Sat., Jan. 27, 1-3 p.m. Free.

  • 'Carmen' @ Town Hall Theater

    • Aigul Akhmetshina sings the title role in this screening of a timely new Metropolitan Opera production of Georges Bizet's classic work....
    • Wed., Jan. 31, 11 a.m. $12-26.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

