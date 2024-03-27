 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 27-April 2 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 25, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 27-April 2 

By

Published March 25, 2024 at 5:42 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'The Hope Principle Show: Citizens' Shame and Hope in the Time of Genocide' @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • Bread and Puppet's spring touring show incorporates puppetry, dancing and acrobatics in a meditation that moves from grief toward healing....
    • Fri., March 29, 7 p.m. $10.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour @ The Flynn

    • Lovers of adrenaline and the outdoors experience a slate of adventure films packed with high-climbing thrills....
    • Fri., March 29, 7:30-10:30 p.m. and Sat., March 30, 7:30-10:30 p.m. $25-30; free for kids 12 and under.

  • Vermont Watercolor Society @ South Burlington Public Art Gallery

    • "Spring Release," an exhibition of paintings by member artists, juried by watercolorist Mick McAndrews....
    • Through May 29

  • Staff Picks
    Maggie Thrash @ Norwich Bookstore

    • In the New Hampshire author’s latest novel, Rainbow Black, the past comes back to haunt a lesbian who became infamous as a child during the...
    • Sat., March 30, 2 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Hope Principle Show: Citizens' Shame and Hope in the Time of Genocide' @ Old Labor Hall

    • Bread and Puppet's spring touring show incorporates puppetry, dancing and acrobatics in a meditation that moves from grief toward healing....
    • Sat., March 30, 4 p.m. $15-20 suggested donation; free for kids under 12.

  • Staff Picks
    Star Radio Hour: 'River of Dreams' @ Seven Stars Arts Center

    • A swing-dance party soundtracked by the Play It Forward band follows this rollicking variety show, broadcasted live on 96.5....
    • Sat., March 30, 7-9 p.m. $20-25; free for kids under 12.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Cochran's Nordic Cross @ Cochran's Ski Area

    • An all-ages race challenges competitors with uphill, downhill, slalom and jump sections, and endlessly entertains spectators. Pancake feast for competitors follows....
    • Sun., March 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $25; preregister for racers; free for spectators.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Hope Principle Show: Citizens' Shame and Hope in the Time of Genocide' @ Paramount Theatre

    • Bread and Puppet's spring touring show incorporates puppetry, dancing and acrobatics in a meditation that moves from grief toward healing....
    • Sun., March 31, 6 p.m. $27.40.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Elisabeth Pixley-Fink @ Bread & Butter Farm

    • Folk meets bratty garage rock when this heart-rending singer-songwriter takes the barn stage....
    • Mon., April 1, 7-9:30 p.m. $6-12.
