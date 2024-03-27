The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 27-April 2 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Rashid Makhlouf

Elisabeth Pixley-Fink

Punk Goes Acoustic

Monday 1

Shelburne's Bread & Butter Farm kicks off a new concert series in its historic barn with an appearance by Michigan singer-songwriter Elisabeth Pixley-Fink. Pixley-Fink's unique brand of folk, infused with "bratty garage rock" and a hit of queer futurism, gets hearts racing and breaking. Chris Dorman opens.

A New Hope

Friday 29-Sunday 31

The Hope Principle

Vermont institution Bread and Puppet Theater takes a brand-new show on the road: The Hope Principle Show: Citizens' Shame and Hope in the Time of Genocide. Making stops at Greensboro's Highland Center for the Arts, Barre's Old Labor Hall and Rutland's Paramount Theatre, the production uses puppetry, dance and acrobatics to move through grief for lost lives and toward healing.

Mountain Time

Friday 29 & Saturday 30

Banff Film Festival

Lovers of adrenaline and the outdoors experience a slate of adventure films packed with high-climbing thrills when the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour comes to the Flynn in Burlington. This year's lineup includes shorts about climbing with cystic fibrosis, BASE jumping, the niche flying sport of paramotoring and safety kayakers in Zambia.

On the Air

Saturday 30

Star Radio Hour

Local musicians, poets, storytellers and skit comedians prep their best performances for Star Radio Hour: River of Dreams at Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon. A swing-dance party soundtracked by the Play It Forward band follows this rollicking variety show, broadcasted live on Royalton Community Radio WFVR.

Satanic Verses

Saturday 30

Maggie Thrash

New Hampshire author Maggie Thrash discusses her newest novel, Rainbow Black, with award-winning graphic novelist Tillie Walden at Norwich Bookstore. In this high-octane live wire of a book, the past returns to haunt a now-adult lesbian who became infamous during the Satanic panic when her hippie parents were arrested and falsely accused of horrific crimes.

High Slopes

Sunday 31

Cochran's Nordic Cross

Cochran's Ski Area in Richmond welcomes one and all to its last big event of the season, the annual Cochran's Nordic Cross. All-ages races challenge competitors and endlessly entertain spectators with uphill, downhill, slalom, jump and obstacle portions, and every racer gets to be a winner at an après-ski pancake party.

Just Add Watercolor

Ongoing

"Spring Swans" by Lynn Zimmerman

The Vermont Watercolor Society presents "Spring Release," its annual juried membership show, at the South Burlington Public Art Gallery. Forty resplendent paintings make viewers' eyes water at the diverse styles, vibrant colors and expressive lines that are possible in this medium.