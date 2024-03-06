 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 6-12 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 04, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 6-12 

By

Published March 4, 2024 at 4:17 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'The Animal Kingdom' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • A father and son embark on a desperate quest in a world where humans are inexplicably transforming into animals in this 2023 French hit....
    • Thu., March 7, 7-9:10 p.m. $6-12; VTIFF membership benefits apply.

  • Staff Picks
    Vievee Francis @ Vermont Studio Center

    • The award-winning poet behind The Shared World and Forest Primeval reads from her work....
    • Thu., March 7, 8-9 p.m. Free.

  • 'Rise: Trees, Our Botanical Giants' @ The Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts

    • A group exhibition in which 27 artists pay homage to wood in their work, whether in wood materials or in ceramic, textiles and functional design....
    • March 7-April 26

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Writing Craft Talk: Vievee Francis @ Vermont Studio Center

    • The award-winning poet talks shop with listeners interested in the art of writing....
    • Fri., March 8, 10-11 a.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Small Island Big Song @ Wilson Hall, McCullough Student Center, Middlebury College

    • This stunning multimedia collaboration reunites the distant yet interconnected musical traditions of 16 countries from across the Pacific and Indian oceans....
    • Fri., March 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Eat, Drum, Dance! In Celebration of Ghana's Independence Day @ First Church in Barre, Universalist

    • Renowned dancer and choreographer Samuel Maama Marquaye performs alongside Shidaa Projects drummers and movers before a traditional meal of jollof rice. West African dance party...
    • Sat., March 9, 6 p.m. $20 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks
    Pride Ski Day @ Craftsbury Outdoor Center

    • Pride Center of Vermont and Audubon Vermont invite queer and trans skiers of all experience levels to enjoy a day of complimentary rentals and trail...
    • Sun., March 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Preclipse' @ Elley-Long Music Center, Saint Michael's College

    • The Vermont Symphonic Winds and Bella Voce perform the entirety of Gustav Holst's seven-movement symphony "The Planets."...
    • Wed., March 13, 7-8:30 p.m. $10-15.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 28-March 5

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 28-March 5

    The days are getting longer, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the Vermont Repertory Theatre production of Shakespeare's The Tempest.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 26, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 21-27

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 21-27

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an appearance by award-winning writer Leila Philip at Norwich Bookstore.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 19, 2024
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 14-20

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 14-20

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including including the continuation of Farmers Night performance series at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier continues with "60 Years of Bread and Puppet.”
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 12, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation