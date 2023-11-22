 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 22-28 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

November 20, 2023 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 22-28 

By

Published November 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. | Updated November 20, 2023 at 5:08 p.m.

Related Events

  • Landa Townsend @ Pierson Library

    • "Dragonfly Habitat at the Edges of Weatherhead Hollow Pond," an exhibition of prints in the Japanese mokuhanga technique....
    • Through Nov. 30

  • Staff Picks
    Dionne Warwick @ Paramount Theatre

    • The Vermont Symphony Orchestra string ensemble accompanies this legendary, five-time Grammy-winning vocalist....
    • Fri., Nov. 24, 7 p.m. $79-99.

  • Staff Picks
    'They Live' @ Epsilon Spires

    • Anti-consumerist cinephiles buck the Black Friday trend by attending a screening of John Carpenter's 1988 cult classic sci-fi satire....
    • Fri., Nov. 24, 7:30-10 p.m. $5-15 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks
    Winter Lights @ Shelburne Museum

    • Buildings and gardens glow in multicolored illuminations for the holiday season....
    • Nov. 24-26, 5-8 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, 5-8 p.m., Dec. 21-Nov. 23, 5-8 p.m., Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 5-8 p.m. and Jan. 4-6, 5-8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 17 $10-15; free for kids under 3; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Hobbit' @ Chandler Center for the Arts

    • Bilbo Baggins embarks on a perilous journey in search of hidden treasures in this No Strings Marionette puppet production....
    • Sat., Nov. 25, 2 p.m. Pay what you can.

  • Staff Picks
    Holiday Maker's Market @ Foam Brewers

    • Local vendors from potters and artists to woodworkers and candlemakers take over the brewery and Deep City restaurant for two evenings in a row....
    • Tue., Nov. 28, 5 p.m. and Wed., Nov. 29, 5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Pages in the Pub @ The Norwich Inn

    • Local luminaries share thoughtful and hilarious book recommendations at this annual fundraiser for the Norwich Public Library....
    • Tue., Nov. 28, 7 p.m. $25; preregister; limited space.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 15-21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 15-21

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Killington Resort's Loaded Turkey Rail Jam.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Nov 13, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 8-14

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 8-14

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by the Danish String Quartet at Robison Concert Hall at the Mahaney Arts Center.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Nov 6, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 1-7

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 1-7

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by acclaimed blues singer Shemekia Copeland at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Oct 30, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation