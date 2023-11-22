The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 22-28 

click to enlarge © Michael Bush | Dreamstime

Dionne Warwick

Dionne the Road

Friday 24

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra String Ensemble accompanies five-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Dionne Warwick for a post-Thanksgiving performance at Paramount Theatre in Rutland. The legendary voice behind "Walk on By" and "I Say a Little Prayer" shows why she's one of the greatest of all time.

There and Back Again

Saturday 25

The Hobbit

J.R.R. Tolkien fans young and old enjoy The Hobbit, No Strings Marionettes' latest puppet production at Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts. Bilbo Baggins embarks on a perilous journey to help a dispossessed dwarf reclaim his kingdom in this adept adaptation featuring marionettes and life-size body puppets.

Waste and Space

Friday 24

They Live

Those looking to avoid the Black Friday hubbub — and perhaps even divest from the consumerist aspects of the holiday altogether — flock to Brattleboro's Epsilon Spires for a screening of the 1988 sci-fi satire They Live. John Carpenter's cult classic depicts the wealth-worshiping Reagan era as the result of a sinister alien scheme.

Blinded by the Light

Opens Friday 24

Winter Lights

The darkest time of year is no match for Winter Lights at the Shelburne Museum. The beloved tradition lights up the iconic features of the museum campus in a dazzling display, from the steamboat Ticonderoga and the lighthouse to the Beach Woods and Bostwick Garden.

Reading Frenzy

Tuesday 28

Pages in the Pub

The Norwich Public Library presents its annual fundraiser, Pages in the Pub, hosted in person at the Norwich Inn for the first time since before the pandemic. Local luminaries, including National Book Award finalist Ken Cadow and best-selling author Katie Crouch, share curated, curious and cackle-inducing book recommendations for everyone from your dad to your baby cousin. Book sales at the event also benefit the library.

Brew Christmas

Tuesday 28 & Wednesday 29

Holiday Makers Market

The Holiday Maker's Market at Burlington's Foam Brewers returns to help Queen City shoppers stay local. Area vendors — from potters and artists to woodworkers and candlemakers — take over the brewery and Deep City restaurant next door for two evenings in a row, with different makers each day.

Dragonfly on the Wall

Ongoing

Landa Townsend

Vermont artist Landa Townsend takes viewers deep into the lives of the dragonflies who live in a Guilford pond with her solo show at Shelburne's Pierson Library. The prints in "Dragonfly Habitat at the Edges of Weatherhead Hollow Pond: 2021-2023" were made using the Japanese mokuhanga woodblock technique, which is sustainable and nontoxic.