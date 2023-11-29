The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 29-December 5 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Erin O'Brien

Brandee Younger

Harping On

Friday 1

Dorothy Ashby and Alice Coltrane live again when the Brandee Younger Trio makes its Vermont debut at the Mahaney Arts Center's Robison Concert Hall at Middlebury College. Last year, its swift-fingered star became the first Black woman to be nominated for a Grammy Award for best instrumental composition. Younger's original works fill out a program of beloved jazz standards.

Photo Finish

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

From left, photographs by Caleb Kenna and Don Ross

Vermont photographers Don Ross and Caleb Kenna present "Double Vision," a double-billed show at the Caleb Kenna Studio in Brandon. The longtime friends share an interest in travel photography, Green Mountain State landscapes, nature, city scenes and striking colors.

La Musica de la Noche

Thursday 30, Friday 1 & Sunday 3

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jill Diemer

From Spain With Love

The talented teen singers of Youth Opera Company of OCM present From Spain With Love at Waterbury Congregational Church, Faith United Methodist Church in Burlington and Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society in Middlebury. The show features spirited selections from the Spanish operetta genre zarzuela, set to piano and classical guitar.

Thrill of the Bass

Friday 1

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Wellbuiltt Establishmen

Bobby Dean Hackney

Bobby Dean Hackney, a member of legendary Detroit punk band Death, celebrates the publication of his authorial debut at Phoenix Books in Essex. Vermont Reggae Fest: The Power of Music: The First Five Years in Burlington, Vermont tracks the birth of Burlington's onetime signature shindig, from its founding by Hackney in 1986 to its growth into a record-breaking gathering.

Spoiled for Voice

Saturday 2

click to enlarge Courtesy

Naturally 7

New York a cappella group Naturally 7 take the stage at Fuller Hall at St. Johnsbury Academy for a night of fantastically fun vocal flourishes. Incorporating influences from gospel, doo-wop, barbershop and Boyz II Men, the singers re-create the sounds of everything from drums and electric guitars to harmonicas and trumpets.

Keeps On Giving

Saturday 2 & Sunday 3

click to enlarge Courtesy

Good Trade Makers Market

Holiday hounds hit up the Good Trade Makers Market at Burlington's Hula for an exemplary shopping experience. Independent makers and manufacturers from around the country converge lakeside to offer food, clothing, jewelry, perfume, ceramics and more, and every guest gets a complimentary cocktail, beer, coffee or ice cream.

Currying Favor

Tuesday 5

click to enlarge © Alexander Shalamov | Dreamstime

Cookbook Club

Have you made it to the South Burlington Public Library Cookbook Club yet? Potlucks and book clubs collide at this monthly meeting where attendees cook and share recipes from the same book. This month's group is making flavorful curries and sticky sweets from Rambutan: Recipes From Sri Lanka by Cynthia Shanmugalingam.