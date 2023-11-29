 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 29-December 5 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 27, 2023 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 29-December 5 

By

Published November 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. | Updated November 27, 2023 at 3:01 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'From Spain With Love' @ Waterbury Congregational Church

    • The teen singers of Youth Opera Company of OCM perform selections from the Spanish operetta genre zarzuela, set to piano and classical guitar....
    • Thu., Nov. 30, 6-7 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks
    'From Spain With Love' @ Faith United Methodist Church

    • The teen singers of Youth Opera Company of OCM perform selections from the Spanish operetta genre zarzuela, set to piano and classical guitar....
    • Fri., Dec. 1, 6-7 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Bobby Dean Hackney @ Phoenix Books (Essex)

    • The musician launches his new book Vermont Reggae Fest: The Power Of Music: The First Five Years in Burlington Vermont....
    • Fri., Dec. 1, 6:30-8 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Brandee Younger Trio @ Robison Concert Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • The first black woman to be nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition brings her trio to Vermont for a night of jazz...
    • Fri., Dec. 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • Don Ross and Caleb Kenna @ Caleb Kenna Studio

    • "Double Vision," an exhibition of fine-art prints by the Vermont photographers....
    • Through Dec. 31

  • Staff Picks
    Good Trade Makers Market @ Hula

    • A marketplace featuring more than 90 independent makers and manufacturers from across the country....
    • Sat., Dec. 2, 12-6 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 3, 12-6 p.m. $5 advance, $8 at the door

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Naturally 7 @ Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy

    • A thoroughly modern a capella group combines influences from gospel, doo-wop and barbershop styles....
    • Sat., Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m. $16-58; free for students.

  • Staff Picks
    'From Spain With Love' @ Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society

    • The teen singers of Youth Opera Company of OCM perform selections from the Spanish operetta genre zarzuela, set to piano and classical guitar....
    • Sun., Dec. 3, 2-3 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Cookbook Club @ South Burlington Public Library & City Hall

    • Readers choose a recipe from Rambutan: Recipes From Sri Lanka by Cynthia Shanmugalingam to cook and share with the group....
    • Tue., Dec. 5, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Free; preregister.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Speaking of...

