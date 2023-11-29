The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 29-December 5 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Erin O'Brien
- Brandee Younger
Harping On
Friday 1
Dorothy Ashby and Alice Coltrane live again when the Brandee Younger Trio makes its Vermont debut at the Mahaney Arts Center's Robison Concert Hall at Middlebury College. Last year, its swift-fingered star became the first Black woman to be nominated for a Grammy Award for best instrumental composition. Younger's original works fill out a program of beloved jazz standards.
Photo Finish
Ongoing
click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- From left, photographs by Caleb Kenna and Don Ross
Vermont photographers Don Ross and Caleb Kenna present "Double Vision," a double-billed show at the Caleb Kenna Studio in Brandon. The longtime friends share an interest in travel photography, Green Mountain State landscapes, nature, city scenes and striking colors.
La Musica de la Noche
Thursday 30, Friday 1 & Sunday 3
click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Jill Diemer
- From Spain With Love
The talented teen singers of Youth Opera Company of OCM present From Spain With Love at Waterbury Congregational Church, Faith United Methodist Church in Burlington and Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society in Middlebury. The show features spirited selections from the Spanish operetta genre zarzuela, set to piano and classical guitar.
Thrill of the Bass
Friday 1
click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Wellbuiltt Establishmen
- Bobby Dean Hackney
Bobby Dean Hackney, a member of legendary Detroit punk band Death, celebrates the publication of his authorial debut at Phoenix Books in Essex. Vermont Reggae Fest: The Power of Music: The First Five Years in Burlington, Vermont tracks the birth of Burlington's onetime signature shindig, from its founding by Hackney in 1986 to its growth into a record-breaking gathering.
Spoiled for Voice
Saturday 2
click to enlarge
New York a cappella group Naturally 7 take the stage at Fuller Hall at St. Johnsbury Academy for a night of fantastically fun vocal flourishes. Incorporating influences from gospel, doo-wop, barbershop and Boyz II Men, the singers re-create the sounds of everything from drums and electric guitars to harmonicas and trumpets.
Keeps On Giving
Saturday 2 & Sunday 3
click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Good Trade Makers Market
Holiday hounds hit up the Good Trade Makers Market at Burlington's Hula for an exemplary shopping experience. Independent makers and manufacturers from around the country converge lakeside to offer food, clothing, jewelry, perfume, ceramics and more, and every guest gets a complimentary cocktail, beer, coffee or ice cream.
Currying Favor
Tuesday 5
click to enlarge
- © Alexander Shalamov | Dreamstime
- Cookbook Club
Have you made it to the South Burlington Public Library Cookbook Club yet? Potlucks and book clubs collide at this monthly meeting where attendees cook and share recipes from the same book. This month's group is making flavorful curries and sticky sweets from Rambutan: Recipes From Sri Lanka by Cynthia Shanmugalingam.