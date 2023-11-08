Use Your Words: Somewhere, Presently 

click to enlarge
In the distance, a newborn is wailing (a
strand of hair is wrapped around his
toe).
A sparrow rises to the branches bearing
beams for her babies' nest.
A woman at a coffee cart on the sidewalk
below tells the barista —
she'll pay for the coffee of the father
behind her with two young children.
Music drifts down from a nearby
window —
a child practices the piano in an
apartment above — they will be someone
someday,
(even though that note was supposed to
be an A-sharp, not a B).
Across the street, a tabby cat stretches,
fulfilled, in a sunbeam on the windowsill.
An elderly man sits at the wheel of his
car pondering what he will do when he
arrives home.
He misses his grandchildren; it's been
months apart.
Miles away (but close to heart), they
sit at the their kitchen table after school
awaiting his call.
A librarian down the street introduces a
young girl to Maya Angelou
and Grace Paley — and the world
expands before her eyes.
A delivery woman buzzes past with
packages overflowing — their lavender
bike matches the flowers recently
awakened.
A ginkgo leaf falls from the tree planted
on the walkway.
Arm in arm, a couple strolls by — coffee
in hand, bubbling conversation in the air.
The sun shines, occasionally covered by
clouds floating past.
Sunbeams seep through leaves and
branches.
Then, now, and evermore, we are
connected in this wonderful dance.
This poem appeared in Anthology 14, published in October 2023 by the Burlington-based Young Writers Project, a free online community where teen writers and visual artists explore, create, connect and get published. Find more information at youngwritersproject.org.