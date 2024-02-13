Viewing the 2024 Solar Eclipse in Stowe, Vermont: What to See, Do and Eat 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Stowe Mountain Resort

Stowe Mountain Resort

W

ith its tall white church spire, covered bridge and mountain views, the town of Stowe delivers quintessential Vermont vibes. Big draws include the four-season Stowe Mountain Resort and the picturesque Trapp Family Lodge, created and still stewarded by the von Trapp family offame. There’s a good chance skiers and snowboarders will still be carving the snow in early April, but there’s plenty to do off the mountain, too. Here are some highlights.

Note: Check websites to confirm business hours for the day you visit.

Family-Friendly Activities

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Stowe Recreation Path

Lodge at Spruce Peak

Party down while looking up (with approved eye protection) at the free eclipse festivities, at Spruce Peak Village from 2 to 5 p.m. DJ Logic will be on the turntables, spinning great jams throughout the afternoon.

7412 Mountain Rd., Stowe

Stowe Recreation Path

Take a stroll or cycle on the 5.3-mile paved greenway that meanders from Stowe Village to Topnotch Resort beside the Mountain Road. It crosses the West Branch of the Little River and offers mountain views with easy access to restaurants, lodges and local shops along the way.

The Current

The Stowe area is a visual arts mecca with many fine art and craft galleries. Among those is the Current. “In the Garden,” on display through April 11, exhibits artworks that use the garden as a motif for connection and cultivation.

90 Pond St., Stowe

Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum

From the story of World War II’s 10th Mountain Division to snowboards used by Vermont Olympians, the museum’s collection explores snow sports past and present. The current exhibit remembers dozens of Vermont’s “lost” homespun ski areas and the early days of ski tourism.

1 S. Main St., Stowe

Stowe Bowl

Tucked into the Sun & Ski Inn and Suites, this swanky eight-lane bowling alley and lounge offers the opportunity to munch on loaded tots and sip a beverage between attempts to keep your ball out of the gutter.

1613 Mountain Rd., Stowe

Spa at Topnotch Resort

Folks ages 16 and up can escape from the crowds and into the spa’s 60-foot solarium pool and indoor hot tub with a cascading waterfall — or indulge in a deep tissue massage or soothing facial.

4000 Mountain Rd., Stowe

Food & Drink

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Cheddar-jalapeño pancakes at Butler's Pantry

Black Cap Coffee & Bakery

Start the day with a maple-sweetened latte and a freshly baked morning bun at this locally owned coffee shop. The kitchen also whips up hot breakfast sandwiches, burritos and classic lunch sammies, such as a BLT + C (cheddar, of course).

144 Main St., Stowe

Butler’s Pantry

On the first floor of the early 19th-century Butler House, this cozy, homestyle breakfast and brunch eatery has been family-owned and -operated since 2016. Menu staples include homemade buttermilk biscuits drenched in sausage gravy and cheddar-jalapeño pancakes.

128 Main St., Stowe

Cork Restaurant and Natural Wine Shop and Cork Market

Cork Restaurant (35 School St.) operates as a bottle shop during the day, but the dinner menu is a draw in its own right. Try the crispy potatoes served with pickled hot pepper aioli or the earthy mushroom risotto made with nutty farro. Sister business Cork Market (539 Moscow Rd.) offers the same thoughtful selection of natural wines plus local beer, pantry items and specialty foods.

Doc Ponds

You don’t have to be shaking snow from your boots to enjoy the relaxed après-ski vibes at this hopping spot, where the vinyl spins as fast as the kitchen churns out Vermont cheddar fritters, calamari with smoked chiles and crispy chicken sandwiches.

294 Mountain Rd., Stowe

Von Trapp Brewing Bierhall

The high-ceilinged bierhall embodies the Trapp Family Lodge’s Austria-meets-Vermont flavor, from house-brewed lagers to chicken schnitzel, sautéed spätzle and hearty platters of wursts.

1333 Luce Hill Rd., Stowe

Lake Champlain Chocolates

The newest location of a homegrown Vermont chocolate company will satisfy sweet-toothed visitors with handcrafted truffles, pecan caramel clusters, freshly churned ice cream and rich hot chocolate.

78 S. Main St., Stowe