Group Offers Tips for Those Who Want to Rent Their Homes During the Eclipse 

Where the Sun Don’t Shine: How to View Vermont’s 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

On Monday, April 8, 2024, at precisely 3:26 p.m., the "Great American Eclipse" is coming to northern Vermont. Burlington, St. Albans, Montpelier and other Vermont towns are lucky enough to be among the North American hot spots in the coveted “path of totality” where one can view a "total" eclipse. In the months leading up to this once-in-a-lifetime event, Seven Days will be covering a variety of eclipse topics, from practical guidance and science-y stories to special events and the best places for viewing. In the meantime, here’s a primer on what to expect.

By Dan Bolles

2024 Solar Eclipse