Natalie, our amazing, kind, funny and wise daughter, mother, sister, auntie and friend, passed away last August in Texas, as a result of a heart attack. Please join her mother, Barb, and daughter, Tashiana, for a celebration of life and birthday party on April 20, 2024, at the Miller Center, 130 Gosse Ct., Burlington. Stop by anytime from 1-4 p.m. to share memories and birthday treats!