Connie Marshall

Dear Connie,

Little did we ever expect that you would be gone so quickly. I didn’t appreciate you as I should have, but now I certainly feel the immense loss. We all do! A day never goes by that I don’t think of you, remember the rides, lunches and annual Ogunquit trips that we shared. I will always cherish those times and pray that I will see you again.

Much love, your sister Mary (Rachel), your loving family, and Lucy