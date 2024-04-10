Obituary: Abby Greene, 1960-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Abby Scoville Harvan Greene, 63, passed away on April 2, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Castleton, following a long illness.

She was born in New York, N.Y., on July 18, 1960. She was the daughter of Michael and Frances (Barrows) Harvan. She grew up in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where she graduated from West Side High School. She earned her bachelor of science degree in social work from Castleton College in 1983.

Abby worked with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities at the Vermont Achievement Center and ARC. She also taught special education at Fair Haven Union High School. Most recently, she worked for the town of Fair Haven as a municipal engineer, until her retirement in 2020.

Abby enjoyed swimming, reading, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, going for walks and the New York Times Spelling Bee. She was active in equine 4-H when her children were younger.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kelly Lee Greene, and her parents, Michael Harvan and Frances Barrows Harvan. She is survived by her partner, Peter Root; her children, Phillip M. Greene, Althea R. Greene and Valerie A. Greene; her sister, Michele Harvan Montgomery, MD; her brother, David Barrows Harvan; and her nieces, Katherine F. Montgomery and Elizabeth Montgomery Barnes. Amanda Root was like a daughter to her.

A memorial will be held at Durfee Funeral Home on April 27 at 10 a.m., and she will be laid to rest at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven.