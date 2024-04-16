Obituary: Jack Lylis, 1943-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Jack Lylis

Jack Lylis of South Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on April 15, 2024, surrounded by his family in a room filled with so much love and gratitude.

He received a BS and MS from the University of Vermont from 1960-1966 and remained a loyal Catamount fan until his final days.

He is survived by his wife, Sara; daughter Amanda Ahmadi; son-in-law, Afi Ahmadi; grandchildren, Maddie and Trevor Ahmadi, of Essex Junction, Vt.; daughter Stephanie Lylis of Burlington, Vt., daughter Heather Lylis of New York City; and son, Eric Lylis, and his partner, Katie Kellogg, of New Britain, Conn.

For more about his life: legacy.com/us/obituaries/legacyremembers/jack-lylis-obituary?id=54881278.