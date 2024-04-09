Obituary: Janet VanWoert Cole, 1936-2024 

Janet VanWoert Cole, 87, of Ferrisburgh passed away early on the morning of March 26, 2024, at the Helen Porter Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury, Vt., with her husband, Carl, at her side. She was born on April 15, 1936, in Oneonta, N.Y., the daughter of John VanWoert and Harriet Byard VanWoert. She grew up in Oneonta, attending the Bugbee Elementary School, which was a part of New York State Teachers College (now SUNY Oneonta), and Oneonta High School.



Janet came to Vermont in the summers of 1948 and 1949, attending Camp Ecole Champlain, a French-language camp located where Kingsland Bay State Park is now, in Ferrisburgh. She returned to Vermont in 1954 to visit Middlebury College, graduating from Middlebury in 1958. It was during her visit in 1954 that she met Carl Cole; the two were married in 1962.



After graduating college, Janet wanted to make Vermont her home and began her teaching career at the Weeks School in Vergennes. At the time it was the Vermont reform school for delinquent and socially dependent children. She taught an ungraded classroom for six years, with students ranging from 10 to 20 years old. Janet hated the term "reform school," as she was always a strong advocate for children, no matter what their background was. She spent the next 24 years teaching in the South Burlington and Addison Northwest school districts, specializing in special education and receiving a fifth-year certificate in the field from the University of Vermont before retiring from public education after 30 years.



While in South Burlington, she met Dr. Patricia Stone, clinical psychologist, with whom she would work for the next 27 years. Together they performed testing and evaluating services, both educational and psychological, with Janet being responsible for the educational aspect. Dr. Stone's clients came from all over the U.S. and a few foreign countries and ranged in age from small children to adults. In addition, they worked with the Vermont court system, determining the competency of those accused to assure they received a fair judgment.



Janet served on the boards of Addison County Home Health & Hospice and the Addison County Fair & Field Days. While on the Field Days board, she was in charge of the horse area, where she organized and supervised the various horse shows. She was a true horsewoman, having a lifelong love of horses, both riding and driving.



She was also instrumental in the organization and development of the Addison Otters Swim Team when her sons were old enough to compete. She played a large administrative role, scheduling home meets and away invitationals, as well as writing the highlights of every event for the local newspaper.



She was a voracious reader, consuming book after book on a variety of subjects in a short time. Geography, history, historical fiction and the Adirondacks were of particular interest. She was always very inquisitive. An Amish friend once told her that she “knew more about the Amish than he did." Coupled with her reading was a mind that seldom forgot. Those who knew her will remember, and miss, her sometimes lengthy discussions on any number of subjects.



Janet is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carl; son Roderick "Doc" Cole of Ferrisburgh, his partner, Heidi, and her sons, Hayden and Cyron; and son John and his wife, Tricia, of Ferrisburgh. She was the proud grandmother of Shannon Cole of Ashville, N.C., and stepgranddaughters Marissa Ouellette of Vergennes and Amanda Brigan of Ferrisburgh. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, David and Peter.



Per Janet's wishes, there will not be any formal services. A gathering in her memory will be held at Kingsland Bay State Park this summer.



Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Helen Porter Rehabilitation for the exceptional care they gave Janet in the last few weeks of her life. With great patience, they showed her dignity and gave her comfort.



For those wishing to so, please consider a donation to Addison County Home Health & Hospice in her memory.