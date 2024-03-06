Obituary: Joseph "Byrd" Allen, 1950-2024 

Published March 12, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated March 12, 2024 at 1:44 p.m.
Joseph "Byrd" Allen of Burlington, Vt., found eternal rest while cycling on the night of March 2, 2024. He was born on October 15, 1950, in Negril, Jamaica, and became an avid fisherman and craftsman. He immigrated to Vermont in the late 1980s and wed his late wife. They began raising their two daughters, Mattie and Lilli Allen, in Starksboro, Vt.
In the 1990s, they separated, and he set roots in Burlington, becoming an unexpected icon of the counterculture community. His philosophical spirit and passionate pursuit of his own reggae music was embedded in the town's artistry, impacting creative minds and local businesses for decades. He was a passionate songwriter, and community venues such as Radio Bean would help bring "Super Byrdman's" visions to life during smile-charged open mic nights. Many know him for lighting up the Burlington streets with his mobile art-cart installations that were wired and woven with any joyful object he found on the streets of Burlington.