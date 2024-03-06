Obituary: Joseph "Byrd" Allen, 1950-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Joseph Byrd Allen

Joseph "Byrd" Allen of Burlington, Vt., found eternal rest while cycling on the night of March 2, 2024. He was born on October 15, 1950, in Negril, Jamaica, and became an avid fisherman and craftsman. He immigrated to Vermont in the late 1980s and wed his late wife. They began raising their two daughters, Mattie and Lilli Allen, in Starksboro, Vt.



In the 1990s, they separated, and he set roots in Burlington, becoming an unexpected icon of the counterculture community. His philosophical spirit and passionate pursuit of his own reggae music was embedded in the town's artistry, impacting creative minds and local businesses for decades. He was a passionate songwriter, and community venues such as Radio Bean would help bring "Super Byrdman's" visions to life during smile-charged open mic nights. Many know him for lighting up the Burlington streets with his mobile art-cart installations that were wired and woven with any joyful object he found on the streets of Burlington.

Joseph “Byrdman” Allen was a living reminder that positivity and strength can always be found when we are tapped into our most authentic selves. His creativity reminds us that there is beauty and worthiness in all discarded elements of our own lives. In this tragic time, his daughters ask that you remember the positive epiphanies that he would freely offer to anyone. Honor his strong spirit and share your own unique glimmers of positivity. This is what our community is made of.Joseph is survived by his daughters, Mattie Manley-Allen and Lillian Allen. They want to thank the Burlington community for their deep care and contributions. Memorials will be made through installations of his carts and a Burlington reggae Gathering of Life Community Celebration in summer 2024.