Obituary: Kevin Michael, 1965-2023 

Kevin “K-Don” Michael passed away on November 16, 2023, after surviving a battle with COVID-19, only to succumb to severe bacterial pneumonia. His family and friends are devastated by the tragic loss of their beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend.

Kevin was a powerful force in the reggae world, spreading the roots of Rastafari, reggae and dancehall culture throughout Vermont, Boston, Jamaica and beyond. Kevin’s playfulness shouted “Music! Love!” He was an artist, musician and producer whose knowledge of reggae was deep and legendary.

Kevin’s creativity knew no limits and was expressed publicly through visual and performing arts, personally in his home, garden and kitchen and at his workplace, Berklee College of Music. An incredible conversationalist, he was enthusiastic to share his vast and diverse interest in music, history, genealogy and documentaries.

He was an authentic man, humble and gracious. A gifted, loving and generous soul, Kevin cherished his brother and their inseparable bond. His interactions with family delighted us all.

Kevin Folger Michael was born in Concord, Mass., and spent his early years in Acton, Mass., and teen years in beloved Vermont before moving to the Boston area. He is survived by his mother, Gail Wheeler of South Burlington, Vt.; his father and his wife, David and Rusty Michael, of Enfield, N.H.; his brother, Karl Michael, his wife, Nasse’ Salhi, and his daughter, Naila Salhi-Michael, of Burlington, Vt.; his sister, Lori Roberts, of Colchester, Vt., her children, Matthew, Danielle and Kyle Bombardier, and their spouses and children, all of Chittenden County, Vt.; the Berklee College of Music family; and, of course, the global reggae community.

A celebration of his amazing life will be held in Vermont in the spring. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to your favorite charity in Kevin’s memory.

