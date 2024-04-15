Obituary: Lincoln Taft Rawson, 1949-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Lincoln Rawson

Lincoln Taft Rawson “Linc” passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2024, on the Kent Rawson Family Farm. Linc was born on November 20, 1949, in Burlington, Vt. He graduated from Mt. Mansfield Union High School and worked for over 50 years on the Rawson Family Farm and as an LNA at Birchwood Nursing Home for over 20 years. Linc was a proud father who loved his family, the Rawson Farm, maple sugaring season, vegetable gardening, playing piano, reading the scriptures and singing.

Linc was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in various positions, for over 55 years. His faith and devotion to God was unwavering. He was loved by many throughout his life for his kind and compassionate care for others.

Linc is pre-deceased by his parents, Kent Grindal Rawson and Lillian Woodward Rawson, of Underhill, Vt., and his brother, David Paul Rawson, of Boston, Mass. He is survived by his three sisters: Joyce Bates and her husband, John, of Williamstown, Vt.; Kathy Quesnel and late husband, Dave, of Monkton, Vt.; and Jenny Keefe and husband, Chuck of Summerfield, Fla.; eight children: Sarah, Ryan and Melissa Rawson; Abraham Rawson and spouse, Crystal-Lynn; Lillian Rawson and spouse, David Schlachter; Kent Rawson and spouse, Ellie; Phoebe Smith and spouse, Mark, and stepson, Andrew Mayes, and spouse, Kalyn. Linc has many grandchildren and a great-granddaughter: Matthew, Ethan and Ryan Rawson Jr.; Zoe, Hayden and Jacob Barbour; Aliyah and Dominic Mayes; Luke, Samuel and Tye Rawson; Alaric and Vincent Rawson; Alexandria Smith and great-granddaughter, Jay Rawson; several cousins, nieces, nephews, close family and friends all throughout the United States and Canada.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 3 to 4 p.m. at A.W. Rich Funeral Home, Essex Chapel. A celebration of life will be held Saturday May 11, 2024, at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 73 Essex Way, Essex Junction, VT 05452. The graveside service will immediately follow at the Underhill Flats Cemetery, 37 Park St., Underhill, VT 05489.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the GoFundMe link to help cover the unexpected funeral expenses suddenly placed on the family. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.