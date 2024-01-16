 Obituary: Peter Dixon Davis, 1926-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Vermont's Independent Voice

January 16, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Peter Dixon Davis, 1926-2024 

Foreign intelligence specialist worked under nine U.S. presidents and loved travel and the natural world

Published January 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Peter Dixon Davis
  • Courtesy
  • Peter Dixon Davis

Peter Dixon Davis, 97, of Dorset, Vt., passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Peter was born in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 12, 1926.

Peter was “discovered” as a child and became a star at 5 years old. Peter enjoyed a successful 15-year career as a radio, movie and television actor. He was part of Jack Benny’s Gang and was also part of the cast of “One Man’s Family.” He appeared on “The Little Rascals” and worked in film with the likes of William Powell and Shirley Temple.

Peter enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II and reached the grade of sergeant by the time of his honorable discharge in 1947. After his stint in the army, Peter earned an undergraduate degree in 1949 from the University of Southern California, focusing on his interest in foreign service.

Having always been fascinated with travel to foreign countries, Peter left his acting career behind and embarked on a six-month, 15,000-mile road tour of Europe in a two-seater MG TC roadster. Peter landed his first position in foreign service, serving as assistant press officer for the State Department in Pakistan during President Truman’s “Campaign of Truth.” He then returned to the U.S. to pursue a graduate degree in political science at the University of California, Berkeley, with a focus on South Asian studies.

After graduating, Peter was hired by the Central Intelligence Agency’s Office of Current Intelligence (OCI), where he produced daily foreign intelligence digests for the Eisenhower White House. He was later hired as an analyst to cover India and Pakistan and moved to McLean, Va. Peter ultimately became OCI’s acting director and was responsible for reviewing and analyzing foreign intelligence gathered from across the globe to produce the President’s Daily Brief — and present it in person to the president, vice president and secretary of state. Peter enjoyed a long and fulfilling 33-year career with the U.S. government, working under nine
presidents.

Peter met his beloved June Dunn at St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C. Their shared love of classical music kindled a friendship which soon blossomed into a wonderful romance. Peter visited June in Dorset, Vt., in 1981 and decided Vermont would be a great place to settle down. They were married on February 14, 1982. After Peter’s retirement, he and June traveled to France, Hawaii and the Caribbean. They shared a love of travel, a love of the ocean, a love of the natural world and true love for each other. They both also enjoyed spending family time with June’s sons, their spouses and grandchildren.

In the late ’90s, Peter and June moved permanently to Dorset, Vt. They were active in many local organizations and especially enjoyed their involvement with the United Church of Christ of Dorset and East Rupert. Singing in the church choir became one of Peter’s favorite pastimes. Peter and June were strong supporters of land conservation efforts and supported forestry and wildlife education for children and landowners.Peter was a lover of dogs and spoiled many a pet with a life filled with walkies, treats and rides in the car. Peter’s last dog was a Valentine’s Day gift from his beloved June. Peter also enjoyed fishing on Lake Champlain. Peter further explored his love of the ocean, embarking on tall-ship expeditions to Antarctica, the high Arctic, the Outer Hebrides and other wild places. Most recently, Peter enjoyed listening to classical music, and he was always a voracious consumer of news.

Peter was predeceased by his brother, Duane, and his wife, June Dunn Davis.

Peter is survived by Alan and Jeanne Calfee, William and Lara Calfee, and Helme Calfee. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lily Calfee Bruce, Peter Calfee, Isobel Calfee and Mettie Calfee; and his great-grandchildren, Camilla June Bruce and Atlas Calfee.

A service will be held on February 17, 2024, 10 a.m., at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert, 143 Church St., Dorset, VT.

Contributions can be made in his honor to the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert, P.O. Box 263, Dorset, VT 05251.

Tags:

