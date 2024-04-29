Obituary: Timothan J. Chant, 1963-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Timothy J. Chant

Timothy J. “Timmy” Chant, 60, of Warwick, R.I., a beloved husband, father, brother, educator, coach and friend, passed away on February 25, 2024. He shared 31 years of marriage with his best friend and wife, Kirsten (Carter) Chant; together they raised two sons, Brady and Drew.

Born in Kingston, N.Y., on August 19, 1963, Timmy was the youngest of seven children born to the late William S. and Patricia (Brady) Chant. He grew up in Moretown, Vt., and graduated from Harwood Union High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont and his graduate degree from the University of Rhode Island. He enjoyed and excelled in athletics and was an inspiring educator and coach in Westwood, Mass., where he served as the district’s health and wellness director.

Timmy is survived by his wife, Kirsten; his sons, Brady and Drew; his siblings and their spouses, Catherine Chant and Stephen Belitsos, Barbara and Paul Colton, Elizabeth Chant and Jill Burley, Paul and Anne Chant, and Dan and Jodie Chant; his sister-in-law Suzanne Chant; his parents-in-law, Dana and Jane Carter; his brothers-in-law and their spouses, Kevin and Margaret Carter and Scott and Christina Carter; 17 nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother Stephen Chant.

For the full obituary, please see thequinnfuneralhome.com.