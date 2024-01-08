Obituary: Scott James Lamphere, 1957-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Scott Lamphere

Scott James Lamphere, 66, of Fairfax, Vt., passed away at his home surrounded in love by his sisters on December 26, 2023, after bravely enduring various health complications. Born on July 10, 1957, in Leominster, Mass., Scott, the only son of James and Lois Lamphere, leaves behind a legacy of warmth, laughter and cherished memories.

A former machinist at Keurig Green Mountain Coffee, Scott embraced early retirement, indulging in happy times with his family; taking care of his many gardens; enjoying golf with his close friend Dan Roberts; and taking long walks with his beloved dogs, Zeus and Edie.

Scott leaves behind his loving sisters, Pam Lamphere of Fairfax, Vt., who devotedly cared for him in his final year, and Kelly (Glenn) Conchieri of South Burlington, Vt. His pride extended to his niece and nephews, 1st SG-Ret. Matthew (Shea) Kehaya of Swanton, Vt.; Jay (Kelly) Mahl of Georgia, Vt.; Chris (Chelsea) Mahl of South Windsor, Conn., Evan (Boyd) Cummings of San Francisco, Calif.; and Cori Conchieri of South Burlington, Vt. He also leaves behind his aunt Ann (Tim) Wheelock, uncle Rob (Barbara) Poirier, and several cousins, great nieces, and nephews. His family will miss his gentle soul and tremendous, quirky sense of humor. His golfing buddy Dan and his adored dogs, Zeus and Edie, will miss many fun times with him.

Scott was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Lois Lamphere.

Showing respect for his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his honor to the Chittenden County Humane Society, 142 Kindness Ct., So. Burlington, VT 05403.

The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.