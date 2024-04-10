 Obituary: Stephanie Juaire, 1966-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 10, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Stephanie Juaire, 1966-2024 

Burlington woman loved living in the city and taking advantage of the many activities it had to offer

Published April 10, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Stephanie Juaire - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Stephanie Juaire

Stephanie Juaire of Burlington, Vt., passed away on January 25, 2024, at home. Stephanie was born in St. Albans, Vt., on June 25, 1966. She spent her entire school career in the Jericho school system. She graduated from Mount Mansfield Union High School in 1985. She is survived by her loving parents, Duane and Norma Juaire, of Colchester, Vt.; brother, Aaron Juaire, and his wife, Debbie, of Underhill, Vt.; nephew, Justin Parent, and his wife, Jenna, of North Kingston, R.I.; and niece, Kelly Mitchell, of Largo, Fla. She is also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins. She enjoyed living in Burlington and took advantage of many of the activities the city had to offer. Stephanie enjoyed writing stories, crafting, reading, shopping, and collecting dolls and doll clothes. She was also known for her exceptional memory!

The family invites you to join them in a celebration of life in loving memory of Stephanie Ann Juaire on April 20, 1 p.m., at Daybreak Community Church, Creek Farm Plaza, Colchester, VT.

