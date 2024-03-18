 Obituary: Vincent James Hampson Jr., 1952-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Vermont's Independent Voice

March 18, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Vincent James Hampson Jr., 1952-2024 

Sailor and prolific gardener had a heart of gold and a genuine love of people

Published March 18, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated March 18, 2024 at 5:10 p.m.

click to enlarge Vincent Hampson - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Vincent Hampson

Vincent James Hampson Jr., 71, of Colchester, Vt., passed away peacefully on March 13, 2024, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

Vince was born in Trenton, N.J., on November 17, 1952, to Mary (Crane) and Vincent J Hampson Sr. His family moved to Burlington, Vt., in 1961, where he attended Christ the King Catholic School and graduated from Burlington High School in 1973.

Vince lived to hunt and fish. He loved the outdoors and was a prolific gardener with a fantastic vegetable crop, from which he gave generously to his friends and family. He had a heart of gold and a genuine love of people, which is why he enjoyed working at the St. John’s Club. He was also employed by Digital Corporation and drove a truck for Green Mountain Messenger.

Sail Beyond Cancer Vermont brought great joy to Vince’s life as he struggled relentlessly with his health. As he described his sailing experiences, “It’s the silence ... that moment when the engine goes off. It’s magical.” In 2023, Sail Beyond Cancer Vermont initiated a new award, the Wind, Water & Sail Award, to be bestowed annually in honor of “the kindness, generosity and courage shown by Vincent Hampson” and two other sailors.

Vince is survived by his three siblings, Frances Hampson Stearns of Willowbrook, Ill.; Patrick Hampson (Kathy) of Sandown, N.H.; and Mary Hampson (David Mona) of South Burlington, Vt. He leaves behind nieces and nephews Ethan J Stearns (Haley) of Sierra Madre, Calif.; Brenna Stearns Gildner (Dutch) of La Grange, Ill.; Caitlyn Hampson of Danville, N.H.; and Dr. Patrick Hampson of Manchester, N.H.; great-nieces and -nephews Gray, Molly, Theo and Faye; and many close and loving cousins. Vince had many devoted friends to whom his family is forever grateful, including the Furlani family, the Mona family and Napoleon Ploufe.

A funeral mass is planned for Wednesday, May 8, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Colchester, celebrated by Father Thomas Mattison. A celebration of life will follow at the St. John’s Club at 9 Central Ave. in Burlington. Vince will be buried with his parents at Resurrection Park in South Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Sail Beyond Cancer Vermont at 150 Dorset St., Ste. 245-234, So. Burlington, VT 05403, or at [email protected]., or through Venmo @sailbeyondcancervt. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

