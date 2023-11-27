Man Pleads Not Guilty to Shooting Three Students of Palestinian Descent in Burlington 

click to enlarge Burlington police

Jason J. Eaton

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Institute for Middle East Understanding

From left: Tahseen Ali Ahmad, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Hisham Awartani

A Burlington man accused of shooting three young men of Palestinian descent pleaded not guilty on Monday morning to three counts of second-degree attempted murder.Jason J. Eaton, 48, appeared in Vermont Superior Court virtually from prison, where he is being held without bail.He allegedly opened fire on the three men, college students who were visiting Burlington for Thanksgiving, on North Prospect Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Court documents filed in Eaton’s case don’t reveal a motive for the violence, which the Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing as a potential hate crime. Two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs, a patterned scarf that is a symbol of Palestinian identity.The victims — Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali Ahmad and Kinnan Abdalhamid, all 20 years old — were hospitalized at the University of Vermont Medical Center.In interviews with investigators, they described a low-key visit to Burlington that began last Wednesday, during which they mostly hung out at Awartani’s grandmother’s house on North Prospect Street, or took walks around the neighborhood. Shortly before the shooting, they’d gone to a birthday party for their host’s 8-year-old twins.None of the victims said they’d seen Eaton before Saturday night. That evening, they told investigators, they were walking on North Prospect Street when a man matching Eaton’s description approached from a nearby building, and, without saying a word, pulled out a gun and started firing.Abdalhamid was shot in the leg, according to the documents, while Ali Ahmad was shot in his upper right chest. Awartani has a bullet lodged in his spine, the filings say.Law enforcement officers, including agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, spent Saturday evening and Sunday canvassing the neighborhood for evidence and interviewing people who lived nearby.“I’ve been waiting for you,” Eaton told an ATF agent who knocked on his door Sunday afternoon, court records show.“ATF Special Agent Brown said something to the effect of, ‘Why’s that’ and [Eaton] said something to the effect of, ‘I’d like a lawyer’ and stepped out of the apartment into the hallway on his own without being prompted,” the court filings say.Asked whether there were guns inside the apartment at 69 North Prospect Street, Eaton told the agent he had a shotgun. Eaton was subsequently detained.A search of his apartment later Sunday turned up ammunition and four guns, including a Ruger .380-caliber LCP pistol, the weapon allegedly used in the shooting. He bought the pistol in April at a gun store in Williston, according to the affidavit.The case has garnered international attention amid the brutal war between Israel and Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip and conducted a surprise attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people last month. Israel has responded with a bombing campaign and ground invasion that has killed an estimated 14,000 people.For the past few days, the sides have abided by a tenuous cease-fire agreement and Hamas has returned some of the 240 hostages it took during its October 7 attack. At a press conference Monday, Burlington Miro Weinberger told reporters that he’d just gotten off the phone with President Joe Biden.“It was my honor to thank the president for his leadership and caring for our community, and for the victims of this terrible crime,” Weinberger said.