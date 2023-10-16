Emma Mulvaney-Stanak Launches Bid for Burlington Mayor 

click to enlarge Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days

Emma Mulvaney-Stanak

Mulvaney-Stanak is married to Megan Moir, the water resources division director for the City of Burlington. They have two young kids, both of whom attended Monday's announcement.



Many longtime Progs showed up for Mulvaney-Stanak, including former state reps Selene Colburn and Diana Gonzalez and current rep Troy Headrick (P/D-Burlington). All toted Mulvaney-Stanak's blue-and-yellow campaign signs. Also there were Progressive city councilors, including Gene Bergman (P-Ward 2), who stood behind Mulvaney-Stanak as she announced her bid.



Bergman wouldn't say if he'd vote for Mulvaney-Stanak in the Progressive caucus, assuming others jump in the race. But he said he appreciates that her platform includes climate policy, a topic he called his "personal priority at the council." He also thinks Mulvaney-Stanak has wide appeal in Burlington, including in the New North End — a more conservative area and key demographic to winning the mayor's race. Mulvaney-Stanak's House district includes a portion of that neighborhood.



"That's really significant," Bergman said. "I'm pretty excited about the whole thing."



