Q&A: A Clinic Has Cared for Old North End Pets for Almost 20 years 

For many of us, pets are part of our families. But vet care can be expensive and out of reach for many low-income households. For almost 20 years, Burlington's Old North End Veterinary Clinic has provided an affordable option. Its office is not fancy, nor is it equipped for high-tech procedures, but the staff provides loving care to many animals at a price point that works for folks in the neighborhood.

Dr. Susan McMillan and Kit Roberts moved to Vermont in 2003 and have always had animals. The married couple opened Vet to Pet Mobile Veterinary Service in 2005 and visited pets in their homes. The following year, they started the clinic on North Champlain Street in a building rented from Champlain Housing Trust. The pair's goal was to provide low-cost care by outsourcing complex procedures and working within clients' budgets. Over the years, their clinic has become an institution in the ONE — many dog owners stop in during walks just to say hello.

On March 1, the Humane Society of Chittenden County's Community Pet Clinic will take over the Old North End Veterinary Clinic's lease from Champlain Housing Trust. The two clinics have shared the office for the past two years, so this is not a huge change. McMillan and Roberts are semiretiring, but McMillan will continue to provide end-of-life care for pets. Details are still being ironed out, but Old North End Veterinary Clinic staff members Crystal Renaud and Liz Poulsen will likely stay on after the transition to help ensure that affordable vet care remains available in the ONE.

Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger's two cats have been patients of Dr. McMillan's since 2020. She visited the clinic on a snowy day to talk to the staff and then tagged along at a house call in Burlington.

Sollberger spoke with Seven Days about filming the episode.

Why did you feature this vet?

My cat Loki is a difficult cat who does not travel well and hates being put in a cat carrier. Because of this, Dr. McMillan has been my mobile vet since 2020. Our annual visits can be stressful, but Dr. McMillan always manages to administer shots quickly, before Loki starts fighting back. Because Loki is temperamental, I try to limit the amount he has to be handled. Dr. McMillan totally understood this hands-off approach and never made me feel guilty or like a bad pet owner.

I have also visited the clinic over the years with my more easygoing cat, Lex. I am always impressed by how caring the staff are, despite how busy they always seem to be. And you never know whom you will run into there — it is a hub of activity. When I heard that Dr. McMillan was semiretiring, I felt it would make a good story.

You met a great assortment of animals.

I tagged along with Dr. McMillan and head technician Crystal Renaud on a visit to Lea Terhune's plant-filled house in Burlington. Terhune's three rescue dogs, Baxter, Mali and Gracie, were an eclectic group. Baxter is a beagle whose "quirk," according to Terhune, is high-pitched barking. Baxter was reacting to me and making his unique sounds because I was a stranger. Dr. McMillan gave Baxter some calming pets, and he quieted down and got used to me. Later, he even let me give him some rubs — Baxter has very soft ears.

Dr. McMillan and Renaud have a great working relationship and have been visiting Terhune and her rescue dogs for years. Both Mali and Baxter had their anal glands expressed, something no pet enjoys, but it helps them feel better in the long run. I didn't think they'd be able to manage Baxter, as he is a bit high-strung, but Renaud held him firmly and talked to him calmly throughout the quick procedure. Baxter howled and cried, but when it was over, he happily went outside for a run.

Glad to see cats represented with Butternut.

As much as I loved all the dogs we met, I felt it was important to include a cat, too. Luckily, Butternut and his caretakers were able to stop by for a checkup at the clinic — although "Nutty" is probably not happy to learn that he is a few pounds overweight and will be put on a diet. Butternut has a lot of friends in the neighborhood, and he eats meals at a few houses, so we will see if the diet sticks.

This vet has been a staple for many in this hood.

As Butternut's caretaker Sarah Judd said, "Susan has really been the heart of this neighborhood." Judd and her husband, Michael Nedell, have been bringing their pets to Dr. McMillan since the business first opened. They were recounting all the different pets and experiences they shared together. And when they left with Butternut in his cat carrier, they walked home.

A week earlier, I met a dog named Copa and his dad, Matt Ross. They were out on a stroll in the neighborhood, and Copa insisted they visit his pals — and get some treats, of course. The clinic feels warm and welcoming, and it is great to know that this spot will continue to be a hub for pets and humans alike.