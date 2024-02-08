Stuck in Vermont: Goth Family in Waterbury: Sarah, Jay and Zarek Vogelsang-Card 

This week is the Love & Marriage Issue of Seven Days, and we are featuring a couple who will not be celebrating Valentine’s Day with anything pink. Sarah and Jay Vogelsang-Card married in 2009 at their gothic-themed “Hallowedding.” Halloween is their favorite holiday, and Zarek, their 12-year-old son, was celebrating it with them before he was born. When Sarah was expecting, her costume was reminiscent of the film Alien, with doll parts ripping out of her pregnant stomach. Jay was dressed as the attending surgeon, with a bag full of bloody-looking toys. Since then, the family has posed for an annual Halloween photo wearing highly creative costumes, which often share a common theme, such as comic book villains or Star Wars.
The Vogelsang-Cards live with their Newfoundland dog, Domino, and their tuxedo cat, Zinie, in a haunted house in Waterbury that dates back to 1852. Sometimes Sarah parks the Puppetmobile in their driveway — that’s the vehicle she uses for her work in schools with Puppets in Education, a program of Vermont Family Network.
Sarah and Jay have spent the past three weeks in Los Angeles, where Sarah had a 6-hour reconstructive foot surgery. Sarah’s mobility has been limited recently due to a neuromuscular disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth. She regularly posts photos on social media with the hashtag #cmtawareness.
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger met up with the family a few days before they departed for California to get a tour of their unique home and hear the story of how they met.
Bio: Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger has been making her award-winning video series, "Stuck in Vermont," since 2007. New episodes appear on the Seven Days website every other Thursday and air the following night on the WCAX evening news. Sign up at sevendaysvt.com to receive an email alert each time a new one drops. And check these pages every other week for insights on the episodes.