Stuck in Vermont: The Old North End Veterinary Clinic Has Kept Costs Low to Help Pets in Burlington for Almost 20 Years 

For many of us, pets are part of our families, but vet care can be expensive and out of reach for many low-income households. For almost 20 years, the Old North End Veterinary Clinic and its staff have provided affordable care for pets and their families. Their office is not fancy, and they can’t do high tech procedures, but they provide loving care to many animals at a price point that works for folks in their neighborhood.
Dr. Susan McMillan and Kit Roberts moved to Vermont in 2003 and have always had animals. The married couple opened Vet to Pet Mobile Veterinary Service in 2005 and visited pets in their homes. The following year, they started the clinic on North Champlain Street in a building rented from Champlain Housing Trust. The pair’s goal was to provide low-cost care by outsourcing complex procedures and working within clients’ budgets. Over the years, they have become an institution in the ONE, and many dog owners stop in during walks just to say hello.
In the next few months, the couple will transfer their space to the Humane Society of Chittenden County’s Community Pet Clinic. The two clinics have shared the office for the past two years, so this is not a huge change. The owners are semi-retiring but Dr. McMillan will still provide end-of-life care for pets. ONEVC staff members Crystal Renaud and Liz Poulsen will likely stay on at HSCC/CPC. The details are still being ironed out, but there will still be affordable vet care in the ONE.
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger has two cats that have been patients of Dr. McMillan’s since 2020. She visited the clinic on a snowy day to talk to the staff and tagged along at a house call in Burlington.
