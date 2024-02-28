Q&A: Lynda Siegel Shares Her Love of Mah-Jongg With Burlington Residents 

When Lynda Siegel was growing up, her Jewish mother and aunts played a tile-based game called mah-jongg. The game originated in China in the 19th century, made its way to the West in the 1920s and became popular among Jewish women. Siegel learned to play in 2001 and found it a relaxing break from her work as a schoolteacher.

After she retired, Siegel began teaching mah-jongg classes in March 2022 at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington. She estimates that she has taught the game to 125 people over the past two years and raised $8,000 in donations for the synagogue. Called the "Queen of Mah-Jongg" by some of her fellow players, Siegel also organizes free weekly drop-in sessions every Wednesday morning and evening, and she plays on Tuesday nights with friends. Siegel has seen a surge of interest in the game around the state and says it is not just Jewish women playing it anymore.

In her latest episode of "Stuck in Vermont," Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger visited Ohavi Zedek for a Wednesday morning drop-in game to meet Siegel and some of the other players. Siegel's mah-jongg classes start up again in March; you can sign up on the synagogue's website.

Sollberger spoke with Seven Days about filming the episode.

How did you hear about this mah-jongg meetup?

I got an email from Siegel in early January about her mah-jongg classes and the growing interest in the game in Burlington. We had a chat on the phone to discuss it more. Siegel is charming and engaging, and I instantly wanted to see her in action. When someone at the drop-in game mentioned that Siegel was the "Queen of Mah-Jongg," I knew I had a good video subject. Siegel loves playing mah-jongg, and after teaching 125 people to play it, she will never run out of partners.

Had you been to the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue before?

This was my first time visiting the OZ. It was a snowy Wednesday morning, but it was cozy inside. We were in a large open space called the Social Hall that we shared with a yoga class of preschoolers, separated by a room divider. It was fun to hear the boisterous kids in the background. Jeff Potash, the president of the Board of Directors Executive Committee, makes fresh pastries for the gathering every week. Of course, I had to sample a few and bring one home for my mom. They also serve coffee, and the event is free. I felt immediately welcomed and comfortable in this warm space with friendly faces.

Have you played mah-jongg?

Decades ago, I spent an evening trying to learn the game. I like that it combines skill and luck. And there is something so calming about hearing the click-clack of the tiles. Siegel told me that mah-jongg means "chattering sparrows" in Chinese. And it does sound like birds when players are shuffling their tiles! Siegel did a great job of explaining what was going on, but it would take me some time to learn the game. Maybe I will take one of her classes someday.

Who did you meet at the drop-in game?

Most of the people at the Wednesday meetups are graduates of Siegel's mah-jongg classes. I was surprised that there were both men and women and a variety of ages in attendance. Siegel is a member of the OZ board of directors, and she stressed the importance of community building and connection, especially in the wake of COVID-19. She volunteers her time, and it obviously makes her proud to see this increase of mah-jongg players in the area.

Siegel introduced me to Wendy Wiseberg, who started attending OZ with her husband after Siegel's classes. But not everyone at these sessions is involved with the synagogue. For example, Tone Cantrell is also a quilter and is "used to being the only man in the room," he said. So he didn't mind the stereotype about mah-jongg being for old Jewish or Chinese ladies. And, as it turns out, he is not the only man in the room at the Wednesday games.

One person had a winning streak.

In general, the vibe was pretty mellow when I visited. But one table was getting quite excited as Janine Finan won for the third time in a row. She had a pile of change beside her that amounted to $1.50. It is really not about the money — the maximum you can bet during Wednesday sessions is $5.

Siegel shared with the group that she won $7.85 at her Tuesday night mah-jongg game, which has a $10 limit. Siegel plays mah-jongg for four hours every Tuesday evening with a group of women — a 23-year tradition. That is what appeals to me about this game. It has a rich history of women gathering together, using their brains and hoping for good luck.