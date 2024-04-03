 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 3-9 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 01, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 3-9 

By

Published April 1, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. | Updated April 1, 2024 at 4:13 p.m.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Wild & Scenic Film Festival @ Woodstock Town Hall Theatre

    • Vermont Natural Resources Council presents an evening of inspiring shorts about science, equitable outdoor access and environmental resilience....
    • Thu., April 4, 5:30-9 p.m. $12.

  • User Submitted
    'Kodachrome' @ Shelburne Town Hall

    • Love, grief and change are documented through the lens of a small-town photographer in this heartwarming new production from the Shelburne Players....
    • Fri., April 5, 7 p.m., Sat., April 6, 7 p.m., Sun., April 7, 2 p.m., Fri., April 12, 7 p.m. and Sat., April 13, 2 & 7 p.m. $20.

  • 'Something Rotten!' @ Briggs Opera House

    • A hilarious mash-up of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway comes together in this musical about brothers who struggle to find success in the theater world....
    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30-10 p.m. and Sundays, 3-5:30 p.m. Continues through April 21 $15-30.

  • 'Something Rotten!' @ Briggs Opera House

    • Two playwright brothers attempt to outsell Shakespeare in this Tony Award-nominated Elizabethan farce, presented by We the People Theatre....
    • Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through April 21 $15-30.

  • Nayana LaFond @ Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum, Southern Vermont Arts Center

    • "Portraits in Red," images of Indigenous women who have suffered violence....
    • Through April 21

  • Vermont Gatherings Spring Market @ Champlain Valley Exposition

    • Artisans from around New England sell woodwork, clothing, spices, pottery, jewelry, sweet treats, arts, tea, wine and more....
    • Sat., April 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., April 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $10; free for kids under 12.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Shadows of the Sun & Totality @ Hula

    • The dark side of the moon gets top billing at two days of eclipse watching and insights from NASA expert Jack Bacon....
    • Sun., April 7, 3-5 p.m. and Mon., April 8, 12-5 p.m. $5-25.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Nancy Marie Brown @ Cambridge Historical Society

    • The author of, most recently, Looking for the Hidden Folk: How Iceland's Elves Can Save the Earth digs into the archaeological evidence that a Viking...
    • Wed., April 10, 7 p.m. Free.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

