The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 3-9 

Shadows of the Sun

Solar Flair

Sunday 7 & Monday 8

Burlington's Hula hosts former National Aeronautics and Space Administration engineer Jack Bacon for Shadows of the Sun, a stellar presentation the day before the eclipse. On the day itself, the lakeside Totality viewing party features food, drinks, music and all-ages activities. Check out the "Celestial 7" in this issue's eclipse supplement and more astronomical activities across the state in this week's calendar section.

Bard-Knock Life

Opens Friday 5

Something Rotten

Community acting troupe We the People Theatre delights audiences with a side-splitting rendition of the Tony Award-nominated musical Something Rotten! at Briggs Opera House in White River Junction. In this madcap Elizabethan caper, two playwright brothers learn that William Shakespeare got to their latest idea before them and set out to kneecap the Bard's next blockbuster.

Movie Mountains

Thursday 4

Wild & Scenic Film Fest

Vermont Natural Resources Council presents the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at Woodstock Town Hall Theatre. The lineup of inspiring short flicks centered on science, equitable outdoor access and environmental resilience features such subjects as rainforest conservation, the restoration of Indigenous waterways and an artist who transforms toxic runoff into paint.

Photo Op

Opens Friday 5

Su Reid-St. John

Love, grief and change are documented through the lens of a small-town photographer in Kodachrome, the newest production from the Shelburne Players at Shelburne Town Hall. A script by Adam Szymkowicz, direction by Alex Nalbach and a talented ensemble cast of lovable, relatable characters come together in this tender, life-affirming story.

To Market, to Market

Saturday 6 & Sunday 7

Vermont Spring Market

The second annual Vermont Gatherings Spring Market at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction offers a shopper's paradise to visitors and locals alike. Artisans from around New England sell handcrafted items as diverse as hot sauce, chain mail, resin art, crystals, tie-dyed clothing, fudge, spices, craft beer, herbal bath soaks and flavored mead.

Viking Distance

Wednesday 10

Nancy Marie Brown

Nancy Marie Brown complicates the story of the "discovery" of the Americas in a talk at the Cambridge Historical Society in Jeffersonville. The author of The Far Traveler: Voyages of a Viking Woman draws on archaeological evidence and medieval Icelandic sagas to share signs that a woman named Gudrid encountered the New World 500 years before Columbus.

Stages of Grief

Ongoing

Nayana LaFond

Métis artist Nayana LaFond presents her heartbreaking solo show "Portraits in RED: Missing & Murdered Indigenous Peoples Painting Project" at the Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum at Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester. The paintings, in stark gray scale and red, depict over 110 Indigenous people affected by violence. On April 4, a panel in conjunction with the exhibit discusses local efforts to alleviate violence against women.