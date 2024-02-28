 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 28-March 5 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 26, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 28-March 5 

Published February 26, 2024 at 3:11 p.m.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    'The Tempest' @ Black Box Theater, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • In a production full of exquisite costumes and magical multimedia, Vermont Repertory Theatre takes on the Bard's tale of love, sorcery and revenge, set on...
    • Thu., Feb. 29, 7:30-10 p.m., Fri., March 1, 7:30-10 p.m., Sat., March 2, 1:30-4 & 7:30-10 p.m. and Sun., March 3, 1:30-4 p.m. $20-30.

  • 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike' @ Town Hall Theater

    • The Middlebury Community Players present Christopher Durang’s Tony Award-winning comedy that blends Chekov's keen eye for family dynamics with modern angsts over fame and mental...
    • Thu., Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m., Fri., March 1, 7:30 p.m., Sat., March 2, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., March 3, 2 p.m. $17-20.

  • Indonesian Pop-Up Dinner Party + 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' @ Epsilon Spires

    • After a screening of the 2023 Oscar-nominated documentary, Diana Tanudjaja of Jamu serves up some spicy delights during a networking dinner party for women and...
    • Fri., March 1, 5-9:30 p.m. $5-65; free for Grrls to the Front participants.

  • User Submitted
    Daniel Mason @ Shelburne Town Hall

    • The Pulitzer Prize finalist, physician and bestselling author discusses his latest book, North Woods, with Elizabeth Bluemle of the Flying Pig Bookstore....
    • Fri., March 1, 7-8:30 p.m. Free.

  • Sara Katz @ Edgewater Gallery at the Falls

    • New large-scale abstract paintings on panel by the Vermont artist....
    • Through March 30

  • User Submitted
    Danú @ Barre Opera House

    • Virtuosic tunes for the whistle, fiddle and accordion transport audiences to Ireland....
    • Sun., March 3, 7-9 p.m. $28-42.

  • Mike Block's Biribá Union @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • A genre-hopping cellist, a Grammy-nominated beatboxer and Karol G's Uruguayan bass player walk onto a stage ... and play some of the freshest tunes out...
    • Sun., March 3, 7 p.m. $10-25.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

