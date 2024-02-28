The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 28-March 5 

click to enlarge Courtesy

The Perfect Storm

Thursday 29-Sunday 3

In a production full of exquisite costumes and magical multimedia, Vermont Repertory Theatre takes on The Tempest at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Black Box Theater in Burlington. Shakespeare's tale of love, sorcery and revenge follows magicians, monsters and monarchs as they fight to survive on a deserted island.

Outside the Beatbox

Sunday 3

Biriba Union

A genre-hopping cellist, a Grammy-nominated beatboxer and Karol G's Uruguayan bass player walk onto a stage ... and play some of the freshest tunes out there. That's the punch line when the dynamic trio Mike Block's Biribá Union performs at Next Stage Arts in Putney.

We Are Family

Thursday 29-Sunday 3

Vanya & Sonya

The Middlebury Community Players present Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, a Tony Award-winning comedy by Christopher Durang, at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater. Blending Anton Chekov's keen eye for family dynamics with modern angst over fame and mental health, the play follows two grumpy siblings, their movie star sister and her twentysomething boyfriend as they spend one terrible weekend together.

Dinner and a Movie

Friday 1

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Brattleboro's Epsilon Spires hosts a networking event like no other. First, there's a screening of the 2023 documentary Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, introduced by director Anna Hints. Afterward, Diana Tanudjaja of JAMU serves up spicy delights while women and nonbinary folks in the music industry mingle during an Indonesian Pop-Up Dinner Party.

A Novel Idea

Friday 1

Daniel Mason

The Flying Pig Bookstore hosts a conversation with Pulitzer Prize finalist, physician and best-selling author Daniel Mason at Shelburne Town Hall. The writer discusses his latest novel, North Woods, which tells the story of one plot of land in western Massachusetts and all of its inhabitants over the centuries.

The Fiddle Rascals

Sunday 3

Danu

St. Patrick's Day revelry starts early when Danú, one of today's leading Celtic ensembles, make an appearance at the Barre Opera House. Virtuosic tunes for the whistle, fiddle and accordion transport audiences to Ireland at this moving, energetic show.

Abstract Thinking

Ongoing

"Nameless Mountain" by Sara Katz

Middlebury's Edgewater Gallery at the Falls presents all-new, large works by Cabot-raised painter Sara Katz. Inspired by her agricultural upbringing and Japanese heritage, Katz creates abstract landscapes and still lifes that paint the natural world in bold strokes and stunning colors.