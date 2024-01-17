 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 17-23 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 15, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 17-23 

Published January 15, 2024 at 4:52 p.m.

  • Online
    Mariessa Dobrick (Talks)

    • True crime gets a historical twist when this archivist tells the harrowing story of the 1914 murder of Henry Wiggins and Vermont's first execution by...
    • Thu., Jan. 18, 12 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Drag Me to the Shore @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

    • (drag)...
    • Fri., Jan. 19, 8:30 p.m. $20/$25

  • Yankee Sportsman's Classic @ Champlain Valley Exposition

    • Hunting and fishing enthusiasts browse the wares of countless exhibitors during three days of seminars, demos, talks and more....
    • Fri., Jan. 19, 2-6 p.m., Sat., Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $5-13; free for kids under 3.

    Takács Quartet @ Robison Concert Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • The legendary string quartet queues up six works by Béla Bartók for a night of invigorating classical music....
    • Fri., Jan. 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 21, 2-4 p.m. $5-25.

  • Sherry Knudsen @ Axel's Frame Shop & Gallery

    • "Observe, Absorb, Capture," an exhibition of photographs by the winner of the gallery's annual Shoot-Out competition....
    • Through March 2

  • Zine Making Workshop @ Peace & Justice Center

    • Kason Hudman of the PJC shares the history and technique behind this art form combining collage, writing and printing....
    • Sat., Jan. 20, 1 p.m. Free.

  • Apple Wassail & Community Dance @ Hulbert Outdoor Center

    • An English tradition dating back to the 16th century features singing, barn dances and a music jam led by Revels North....
    • Sat., Jan. 20, 3-6 p.m. $8-100.
