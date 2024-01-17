The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 17-23 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Brian Delabruere

Jersey Girls

Friday 19

Local drag legend Rhedd Rhumm returns to Higher Ground in South Burlington with her show Drag Me to the Shore. This installment features bigger hair, bigger numbers and a bigger cast of New Jersey performers, including punk rock princess Tastie, dancing diva Victoria Courtez and the Garden State's leading drag musician, E. LicksHer.

The Incredible String Band

Friday 19 & Sunday 21

Takacs Quartet

The internationally acclaimed Takács Quartet returns to the Middlebury College Mahaney Arts Center for two stupendous shows at Robison Concert Hall. The foursome finally performs Hungarian composer Béla Bartók's entire string quartet cycle in this spectacular double concert that was planned for 2020.

Bloody Murder

Thursday 18

Mariessa Dobrick

True crime gets a historical twist with the latest talk in the Vermont Historical Society's Virtual Speaker Series. Archivist Mariessa Dobrick tells the harrowing story of the 1914 murder of Henry Wiggins and Vermont's first execution by electric chair and describes the process of researching a century-old crime.

Open Season

Friday 19-Sunday 21

Yankee Classic

Hunting and fishing enthusiasts go wild at the Yankee Sportsman's Classic at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. Countless exhibitors offer up their wares for browsing between seminars and presentations on such wide-ranging topics as buck tracking, bow fishing, long-range shooting and salmon trolling. Kids keep busy at the trout pond and reptile shows.

Party Like It's 1599

Saturday 20

Apple Wassail

Revels North draws on centuries of tradition for its Apple Tree Wassail & Community Dance at Hulbert Outdoor Center in Fairlee. This English tradition dating back to the 16th century features singing, barn dances and a music jam, all meant to warm up locals despite the winter cold and usher in a bountiful season for the orchards.

Mr. Zine Rides Again

Saturday 20

Zine Making Workshop

Burlington's Peace & Justice Center hosts a Zine Making Workshop for anyone interested in the decentralized mini publications that have circulated in fandoms, activist groups and marginalized communities for decades. Director of operations Kason Hudman shares the history and technique behind this art form that combines collage, writing and printing, then crafters get to work cutting and pasting their own manifestos.

Photo Finish

Ongoing

Axel's Frame Shop & Gallery in Waterbury presents "Observe, Absorb, Capture," an exhibit of the photographs of Shoot-Out competition winner Sherry Knudsen. The Waterbury artist displays dramatic, colorful images captured throughout a life of travel.