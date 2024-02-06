2024 Vermont Camp Guide: Your Guide to Summer Fun 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Camp Abnaki

Finding summer programs for kids can be stressful.

Kids VT surveyed parents and caregivers about summer camps in December, and that was a major theme in the 80-plus responses we received.

The 2024 Kids VT Camp Guide aims to make the process a little easier. We've gathered information about 40-plus summer programs in Vermont and around the region, and we've tried to answer a few questions that came up in that survey, particularly about how to afford camp and how to manage when all the camps you want are full.

If you can, come to Kids VT's annual Camp and School Fair on Saturday, February 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Burlington Hilton. Admission is free. It's a chance to talk with representatives from some of these programs face-to-face.

You can also drill down and find more info at campfindervt.com. We've updated the listings to reflect offerings in summer 2024. The good news: There's a wide variety of options. Remember: Some camps don't even post their schedules until spring.

As a parent of teenagers who've attended numerous day and sleepaway camps, I can confidently report that summer programs offer all kinds of lessons that young people can't learn at school. I'm very grateful my kids had the opportunity to spend so much time outside with friends in this beautiful state we call home. I hope yours will get to do that, too!

From One Parent to Another

We asked respondents to our December survey what was most important to them in choosing summer programs for their kids. The top answer: Location. Price came in a close second, followed by the type of camp and the hours it operates. You'll find some of that information in this guide, along with places you can go to learn more.

Also important? A third of respondents said "what other parents say" was a factor for them. Here, then, are a few of the tips our survey respondents shared.

"Start early! Like the stores do for the displays, in winter, think summer camps."

— Tammy, Colchester

Don't let not knowing another kid/family going to a certain camp hold you back! Camp counselors are pros at making all kids feel welcomed and make new friends. If the camp seems like something your kid would love, go for it!

— Barbara, South Burlington

Look closely at the hours.

— Lizzy, Colchester

Think about the match between the camp's activity level and your kid's preferences. If you have a very active kid, don't sign them up for an arts and crafts camp where they have to sit still for long periods.

— Nicole, Cambridge

Send them!!! Let them spread their wings.

— Mary, Milton

It is truly healthy for both adults and children to have a different experience than "just school."

— Carrie, Moretown

Never be afraid to ask if they have any discounts as it could mean your child could attend something that you assumed was out of reach.

— Dawn, Bristol