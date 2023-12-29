 Obituary: John “Jack” Stuart Palmer, 1932-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 29, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: John “Jack” Stuart Palmer, 1932-2023 

Physical education teacher, athletic director, guidance counselor and coach was dedicated to youth sports

Published December 29, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated December 29, 2023 at 2:27 p.m.

Jack Palmer - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Jack Palmer

John “Jack” Stuart Palmer, 91, a 17-year St. Albans resident, passed away on December 24, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt.

Jack was born on October 5, 1932, and grew up in Skaneateles, N.Y. In high school, he was student council president and a member of the basketball team that won 75 straight league games. He worked and earned his way through St. Lawrence University. While there, he joined the SAE fraternity and was a captain of the basketball team and president of the senior class. He completed the ROTC program and spent two years in the U.S. Army, including 16 months in Korea.

Jack earned his master’s degree at Springfield College, where he met Susan, his wife of almost 66 years. They raised three sons and have six grandchildren. He was a physical education teacher, athletic director and guidance counselor, and coached various sports. During each summer until he retired from education, he painted houses. His sons worked with him during summers while they were in high school and college.

Most of the family years were spent in Skaneateles. During that time, he joined Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce, was a town justice, and sold real estate for Williams Realty after retirement. He also built the outdoor basketball courts in Austin Park (Jack Palmer Courts) and founded the Bill DeLaney Youth Basketball Program. His influence with Skaneateles youth basketball spanned the 1960s, '70s and '80s. Golf was a fun and competitive part of his life. Jack was a member of the Skaneateles Country Club and Champlain Country Club in St. Albans for many years.

Jack is predeceased by his parents, John Stuart "Stu" Palmer and Laura Ludington Palmer, and his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Major. Jack is survived by his wife, Susan "Sue" White Palmer, and his sons, Jeffrey (Robin), and their children, Ben and Carolyn; Peter (Sarah) and their children, Trent and Holly; and Scott (Lynne) and their children, Nick and Luke. He is also survived by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring or early summer.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Elderwood rehab center and the McClure Miller Respite House for their recent care, as well as the staff of the University of Vermont Medical Center Dialysis Unit in St. Albans for their many years of care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "UVM, to go to the St. Albans Dialysis Center," 8 Crest Rd., St Albans City, VT 05478.

Honored to be serving the family of Jack is Rett Heald of the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome.

