Obituary: Pauline Coates, 1932-2024 

Pauline Coates

Pauline (Giroux) Coates of South Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on January 27, 2024, surrounded by her five children and expressing gratitude for the many blessings of her life.



Pauline was born in St. Albans Town, grew up in Graniteville and never left her beloved Vermont. She excelled at Catholic schools in Barre, Newport and Montpelier and carried the teachings of charity and humility throughout her life.



She met the love of her life, Carlisle J. “Mike” Coates, at St. Michael’s High School in Montpelier, and they married shortly after his return from Korea. Their early married years were spent at Saint Michael’s College, where Mike pursued his degree and where she paid the rent and completed the French homework. Like every task that lay ahead for them, college was a team effort.



They raised their five children in a lively house in Brandon, where she ran a tight ship. We came together every night around the family dinner table with home-cooked meals and spirited conversation that provided daily grounding in family. She took pride in a tidy house, flower gardens and in the high shine of her children’s Easter shoes. Even while working full time as a secretary for the Brandon schools, she was always present for her children by attending their school events, bringing them for picnics at Lake Dunmore and catching up before dinner in the kitchen.



Polly offered kindness freely and often to people who needed it the most. She welcomed families new to town, made connections with international students during her years working at Saint Michael’s College, offered kindness to friends of her children and grandchildren, and always smiled at a passerby. She was a dedicated volunteer for the American Red Cross in Burlington and served on the welcoming committee in her residential community.



Mom loved her children deeply and took great pride in their accomplishments. Even when we fell short, her support and encouragement were unconditional. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, delighting in their every milestone and uniqueness.



She is survived by her children Carlene, Robert, Timothy (Lori), John and Patricia (Michael Carrese); her sister Geneviève; grandchildren Tyler, Katherine, Anne, Benjamin, Samantha, Colin, Sarah, Madeleine and Maria; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Mike Coates; her infant son Michael; her parents; four siblings; her dearly loved sons-in law Arthur D. Rhea and Russell Fellows; and many lifelong friends.



Services will be held on Saturday, February 3, 11 a.m., at St. Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd., Essex Junction, VT. The service can be streamed at essexcatholic.vermontcatholic.org/live-stream-button. A reception will follow mass in the parish hall. A springtime interment will occur at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.



In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Vermont Foodbank, a favorite charity of Pauline’s, are very much appreciated.