Obituary: Robert James McKenzie, 1930-2024 

Robert McKenzie

Robert (Bob) McKenzie, 93, of Venice, Fla., and formerly of Burlington, Vt., died peacefully of natural causes on February 2, 2024, at his home with his family present.

Born on December 8, 1930, in Burlington, he was the son of the late Gerald and Mildred (Hanley) McKenzie. After graduating from Saint Michael’s College (1952) and serving briefly in the Navy Reserve, he began his career at John McKenzie Meat Packing Company, the family business. He retired as vice president of sales and marketing in 1989.

He won the heart and hand of Ruth Anton of Barre, Vt., and enjoyed 65 years of marriage together. He was a loving husband and the proud father of five sons and two daughters. He is survived by his wife and all seven children: Rob (Lynda) McKenzie, Dan McKenzie, Tim (Sally) McKenzie, Ted McKenzie, Marie McKenzie, John (Michelle) McKenzie and Debbie (Matt) Beer. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

By giving up the sport he loved (golf) while his children were in school, he was able to be present at all their sporting events: early morning hockey practices, basketball games, track meets and cheerleading events. His faith and his love for God was seen in his daily routine of reading the Bible and prayer — a practice he maintained even in his final day — and his committed service to his church in each place where he lived. His favorite scripture was Psalm 91, which he began reading daily during the pandemic. He is described by his children as faithful, generous, God-fearing, devoted, gentle, unselfish and humble.

A memorial service will be held in Vermont on July 12, at Ignite Church in Williston, details to follow.