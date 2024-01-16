Obituary: Scott Evans, 1955-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Scott Evans, 68, of Brandon, Vt., and formerly of Clearwater and Dunedin, Fla., passed away on October 3, 2023.

Born on February 8, 1955, to Albert Evans Jr. and Neva (Sparks) Evans in Berea, Ohio, Scott grew up there with his two brothers, sister and beloved family dog, Charlie Brown. Upon graduating high school, he attended Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., earning his BA in hotel restaurant institutional management in 1977. Soon after, he moved to Florida to support his aging grandfather. He remained in the Tampa Bay region of Florida for most of his adult life, while his parents lived out their retirement years. Through the 1980s and ’90s, he worked in several restaurants, including partial ownership in Knockers and the Balloon Palace. He later worked at various home improvement chain stores, then as a handyman for what is now known as Parc Center for Disabilities.

Scott married twice to women with a child and welcomed his role as a stepfather. He tried to support his first stepchild after their mother lost her battle with cancer. He supported his second wife through some tumultuous times with her child.

Upon the deaths of his parents, Scott moved to central Vermont to be near his oldest nephew, Ian Ross; his wife, Roxanne; and their three children, Joyce, Cheyenne and Willow, to whom he became like a grandparent. In Vermont, he worked for a local home improvement store and later Olivia’s Croutons before COVID-19 pushed him into retirement.



Throughout his adult life, Scott was often in service to other beings in his life, be it the countless customers he helped over the years, his loved ones or the pets he had throughout his life. Scott was known for his love of the outdoors, willful spirit and pun-filled humor.

Scott was predeceased by his first wife, Cynthia (Amidon) Evans; his sister, Carol (Evans) Ross; and his parents. He is survived by his brothers, Keith Evans of Dunedin, Fla., and Richard Evans (Michele) of Clearwater, Fla., their children, Andrew and Aleah; his nephews, Brogan Ross (Shihan Wang) of Los Angeles, Calif., and Ian Ross and his family of Cornwall, Vt.; his second wife, Mary (Price) Evans, of Durham, N.C.; and some cousins.

A memorial service will be planned for later this year.