Obituary: Stephen P. Adams, 1941-2024 

Courtesy

Stephen Adams

Stephen P. Adams of Stowe passed away on May 1, 2024, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Steve was born on April 1, 1941, in Montpelier, Vt. He was the second of three sons born to his parents, Alice Barker Adams and Charles R. Adams.

Steve’s childhood was spent enjoying the ski slopes of Vermont, where he excelled at ski racing as a member of the Junior National Team and as a member of the Middlebury College Ski Team. Many summer days were spent with his cousins, aunts and uncles in Westport, Mass., at the beloved family “boathouse,” where he developed a lifelong love of sailing, and he competed in many races on Lake Champlain, as well as the Newport Bermuda Race.

Steve had a long and successful career managing the financial/operational aspects of the Department of Medicine at UVM. He was one of the first in the country to hold this type of position. He was a member of the board of trustees of the University Health Center for many years. He also owned and ran Lamoille Medical Management, managing small local practices in his area of Vermont. He served as president of the Mt. Mansfield Ski Club, where he was enthusiastically involved in the junior ski racing program, spending many winter days in the start shack, as well as traveling to ski races with his children, Kimberly and Krister.

Steve was never happier than when he was skiing on Mount Mansfield, which he did well into his seventies. He enjoyed meeting friends for tea at the Octagon and cruising the Front Four. Second to Mount Mansfield was his beloved Vail, Colo., where he traveled many times with his wife, Linda, who was a ski writer and photographer. He also enjoyed trips to Vail in later years with friends and family. Steve was a devoted alumnus of Middlebury College and maintained exceptional lifelong friendships with many classmates. He loved to attend Middlebury events such as Homecoming.

Steve was predeceased by the love of his life, Linda, in 2001. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly, and son-in-law, Douglas Weiss, of Denver; and his son, Krister, and daughter-in-law, Clarissa (Kiki), of Waterbury, Vt.. He also leaves his treasured granddaughters, Kelsey Weiss and her husband, Yahia Imam, of Denver; Bettina Weiss of Washington, D.C.; and Sydney Adams of Waialua, Hawaii. Steve was also a loving great-grandfather to Zayne and Ramy, both of Denver.

Steve is also survived by his brothers, William (Janet) Adams of Riverside, Conn., and James (Barbara) Adams of Jericho, Vt., as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his special aunt Laura (Locket) Adams of Montpelier, Vt.

The family cannot adequately thank Audrianna Blais and Ann Marie Duff for their kindness and unparalleled dedication in assisting and caring for Steve in his later years. Many thanks as well to his wonderful neighbors on Shaw Hill.

Steve (aka “Buster”) will be remembered by many friends and family members for his great sense of humor, gregarious nature and loyalty as a dedicated friend. A true Vermonter, he lived life on his own terms on his beloved mountains of home.

There will be a celebration of Steve’s life to be held at a later date in Stowe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Steve’s honor be made to the Mt. Mansfield Ski Club, the Kelly Brush Foundation or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.