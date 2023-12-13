Now Playing in Theaters: December 13-19 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Amazon Studios

Jacob Elordi in Saltburn

new in theaters

WONKA: Did you ever think Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka needed an origin story? You're in luck! Timothée Chalamet plays him as a young struggling chocolatier in this musical fantasy, directed by Paul King (Paddington). With Calah Lane and Keegan-Michael Key. (116 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star)

currently playing

ANIMAL: Father and son clash in this Hindi crime drama from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. (204 min, NR. Majestic)

THE BOY AND THE HERON ★★★★1/2 Renowned animator Hayao Miyazaki brings us a fantasy with autobiographical elements about a boy seeking his mom in the otherworld. With the voices of Soma Santoki and Masaki Suda. (124 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Savoy)

DREAM SCENARIO ★★★1/2 Nicolas Cage plays a man who finds himself suddenly appearing in other people's dreams in this horror-tinged comedy from director Kristoffer Borgli. With Lily Bird and Julianne Nicholson. (102 min, R. Roxy, Stowe)

EILEEN ★★★★ A young woman (Thomasin McKenzie) in a dead-end job becomes obsessed with a coworker (Anne Hathaway) in this period piece adapted from Ottessa Moshfegh's novel by William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth). (97 min, R. Roxy; reviewed 12/13)

GODZILLA MINUS ONE ★★★★ This new Godzilla film from Japan, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, goes back to the monster's origins in the aftermath of the atomic bomb. Minami Hamabe and Sakura Ando star. (125 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic, Paramount)

THE HOLDOVERS ★★★1/2 Paul Giamatti plays a grumpy prep school teacher forced to spend the holidays with his least favorite student in the acclaimed comedy-drama from Alexander Payne. (133 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 11/22)

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES ★★1/2 This prequel to the blockbuster dystopian series explores the youth of villain-to-be Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). (157 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Star)

NAPOLEON ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix plays France's emperor and Vanessa Kirby is his beloved Josephine in this historical epic from Ridley Scott. (158 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Star, Stowe)

THE OATH: Darin Scott (who also directed) plays the warrior prophet Moroni in this epic adaptation of the Book of Mormon, set in North America in 400 AD. (104 min, PG-13. Essex)

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE ★★★★1/2 Beyoncé takes her turn with a concert film, shot on her Renaissance World Tour. (150 min, NR. Thu-Sun only: Essex, Roxy)

SALTBURN ★★★ Emerald Fennell directed this dark comedy/thriller about an Oxford University student (Barry Keoghan) spending the summer with his wealthier friend's family. (127 min, R. Essex, Roxy; reviewed 11/29)

SILENT NIGHT ★★★ All a grieving father wants for Christmas is vengeance on a brutal gang in this action flick from John Woo, starring Joel Kinnaman and Catalina Sandino Moreno. (104 min, R. Majestic, Stowe)

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER ★★1/2 The third installment in the animated musical family series reunites Justin Timberlake's character with his boy band brethren. (92 min, PG. Essex, Majestic, Paramount)

WISH ★★1/2 A young girl (voice of Ariana DeBose) calls on the power of a star to save her kingdom in this Disney animation, also starring Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk. (95 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star)

older films and special screenings

THE BOYS IN THE BOAT (Star, Sun only)

A CHRISTMAS STORY (40TH ANNIVERSARY) (Essex, Wed 13 only)

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: HOLY NIGHT (Essex, Thu-Sun)

DIE HARD (Star)

ELF (Savoy, Sun only)

THE FARM BOY (Savoy, Sun only)

MERRY GOOD ENOUGH (Savoy, Wed 13 only)

TOKYO GODFATHERS (20TH ANNIVERSARY) (Essex, Wed 13 only)

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL (Essex, Sat-Wed 20)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

*BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

*CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

*MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.