February 12, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 14-20 

Published February 12, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Emily St. John Mandel @ Wright Memorial Theatre, Middlebury College

    • Acclaimed author of Station Eleven, The Glass Hotel and Sea of Tranquility discusses her career and answers questions submitted by the community....
    • Thu., Feb. 15, 7-8:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    South Burlington ArtMix 2024 featuring Dwight & Nicole @ Higher Ground Ballroom

    • (benefit)...
    • Fri., Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m. $25/$30

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'The Vagina Monologues' @ Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall

    • Jeanne Beckwith directs a performance of Eve Ensler's groundbreaking 1996 play about the joys and tribulations of having a hoo-ha....
    • Fri., Feb. 16, 7-9 p.m., Sat., Feb. 17, 7-9 p.m., Fri., Feb. 23, 7-9 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 24, 7-9 p.m. $20-30.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Gail Marlene Schwartz @ Rainbow Bridge Community Center

    • A local author launches her queer, Jewish, coming-of-age novel, Falling Through the Night....
    • Sat., Feb. 17, 10-11 a.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    François Scarborough Clemmons @ South Church Hall

    • The singer, activist and writer of "Mister Rogers" fame draws from 400 years of Black spirituals in this moving performance....
    • Sat., Feb. 17, 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

  • Staff Picks
    'All the Feels' @ The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery

    • A group exhibition of works in multiple mediums that express realms of emotions, from love to loss, isolation to belonging....
    • Through Feb. 23

  • Staff Picks
    Gail Marlene Schwartz @ Fletcher Free Library

    • A local author launches her queer, Jewish, coming-of-age novel, Falling Through the Night....
    • Sun., Feb. 18, 4-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Farmers Night: '60 Years of Bread & Puppet' @ House Chamber, Vermont Statehouse

    • Colorful beasts fill the chamber with the spirit of joyful resistance at this birthday party for Vermont's favorite lefty puppet performance troupe....
    • Wed., Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. Free.
