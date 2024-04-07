Vermont Book Award Announces a Competitive Field of Finalists 

click to enlarge
From stories about the immigrant experience to reporting on Donald Trump rallies and fascistic megachurches to graphic nonfiction about water, electricity and the internet
, the finalists for the 2024 Vermont Book Award
were announced Friday and feature works by an impressive field of writers. Vying for the state's most prestigious literary honor are several National Book Award winners and finalists, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, a former Vermont poet laureate, several bestselling authors and a few newcomers.
Created in 2014 by the Vermont College of Fine Arts
, the Vermont Book Award — now a collaboration among the college, Vermont Humanities
and the Vermont Department of Libraries
— recognizes works in four categories: creative nonfiction, fiction, poetry and children’s literature.
Finalists for creative nonfiction include Brad Kessler's Deep North: Stories of Somali Resettlement in Vermont.
Kessler is the author of two critically acclaimed novels, Lick Creek
and Birds in Fall
, the latter of which won the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.
The Book, by Mary Ruefle,
is a compendium of prose poems on an array of topics. The Bennington poet, essayist and former poet laureate was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for her book Dunce
. Seven Days
' Jim Schley
described her work as “commonsensical and wily, mournful and comic, friendly and roguish — all within the same poem.”
Bestselling author Jeff Sharlet's The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War
documents what the Dartmouth College writing professor sees as the rise of fascism in America. The Undertow
was a National Book Critics Circle Award finalist for nonfiction and one of the New York Times'
100 Books of the Year. Seven Days
' Chelsea Edgar profiled Sharlet in a June 7, 2023 cover story, "Seeing is Believing."
Finalists in the fiction category include Genevieve Plunkett's In the Lobby of the Dream Hotel.
The Bennington author's second book is a nonlinear tale about protagonist Portia Elby’s bipolar disorder, uncertainty and what Seven Days
writer Amy Lilly described as her “recurring fantasy is to get away from herself.”
Assia
, the debut novel by poet Sandra Simonds, is loosely based on the life of Assia Wevill, a German Jew who escaped Nazi Germany and whose affair with Ted Hughes broke up his marriage to Sylvia Plath.
Rounding out the fiction category is Lush Lives
by Bennington College art history professor J. Vanessa Lyon,
who started writing fiction at the outset of the pandemic. Her website press page reads simply, “We shall see.” Indeed.
Finalists for the poetry award include another Bennington College instructor: Michael Dumanis
for Creature.
Also nominated is Vievee Francis' The Shared World,
the fourth book by the White River Junction poet. Francis' third collection, Forest Primeval.
won the $100,000 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award. And Leslie Sainz
's Have You Been Long Enough at Table
explores the personal and historical tragedies of the Cuban American experience through a feminist lens.
The children’s literature finalists include two books about boys and their dogs. Elf Dog and Owl Head,
by 2006 National Book Award winner M.T. Anderson
; and Kenneth Cadow’s debut novel, Gather
, a Michael L. Printz Honor Books. Cadow, who was featured in a Seven Days cover story by Alison Novak in November,
is coprincipal of Oxbow High School in Bradford wrote much of the novel in a tiny cabin he built behind his Norwich home.
The young-adult novel The Minus-One Club
was written by Montpelier's Kekla Magoon. The author of more than 20 fiction and nonfiction books for children and teens is National Book Award finalist, Los Angeles Times
Book Prize finalist, Vermont Book Award finalist and Michael L. Printz Honor book.
Also nominated is the category's only graphic literature, Hidden Systems: Water, Electricity, the Internet, and the Secrets Behind the Systems We Use Every Day,
by artist, cartoonist and educator Dan Nott
, whose award-winning illustrations have appeared in Seven Days.
Winners will be announced Saturday, May 4, at an awards ceremony at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier and will receive a $1,000 prize.