Everything Eclipse: Help Your Kids Understand the Once-in-a-Lifetime Event on April 8 

You've probably heard that something big is coming to a sky near you. On Monday, April 8, parts of Vermont will be in the "path of totality" for a full solar eclipse. Starting a little after 2 p.m., the moon will begin to obscure the sun, covering it completely at 3:26 p.m. The full eclipse will last for about three minutes, depending on your viewing location; the partial eclipse will end at 4:37 p.m.

The last time a total eclipse was visible here was 1932, and it won't happen again until 2106.

It seems like every organization around the state is commemorating the eclipse in some way, making this celestial spectacle a fantastic learning opportunity for the whole family. Here are a few ways to take advantage of it, and a reminder about safety. Find a full collection of articles, events and viewing tips at sevendaysvt.com/eclipse — and cross your fingers for a sunny day!

Here are some family-friendly events across the state. Times and venues vary; see Seven Days' 2024 Solar Eclipse Guide online at sevendaysvt.com/eclipse for all the details — and check the weather forecast before you go!

Alburgh Totality Festival

The tiny town throws a big party, with three days of live music, fun runs, fireworks and more family fun to make the most of the dark side of the moon, from Saturday, April 6, through Monday, April 8.

Obscura BTV

Burlington's official total eclipse celebration runs all weekend long, including events at ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, Waterfront Park, city hall and numerous other venues.

Shadows of Sun & Totality

Two days of stellar programming on Sunday, April 7, and Monday, April 8, at Burlington's Hula Lakeside campus include an educational presentation from a NASA expert and a totality-viewing shindig.

Solar Eclipse Day at the Montshire Museum of Science

The Norwich museum hosts a gathering on Monday, April 8, where activities include making a pinhole viewer. Eclipse glasses will be for sale in the museum store.

Solar Eclipse 2024 at VINS

A uniquely nature-themed viewing party on Monday, April 8, at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee features live music and an educational program on how animals experience an eclipse.

Solar Eclipse Gathering at Camp Hochelaga

The lakefront camp in South Hero hosts sun peepers at an outdoor festival on Monday, April 8, with proceeds benefiting YWCA Vermont.

Sun+Moon+You

Astronomers and educators offer up a full day of programming on Monday, April 8, at the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, including interpretation stations, craft tables, a NASA live stream of the eclipse, and a live broadcast with Jane Lindholm, "But Why?" podcast host and executive producer, and Mark Breen, director of the Lyman Spitzer Jr. Planetarium.

Total Eclipse Cele-BEAR-ation

A family-friendly eclipse festival on Monday, April 8, at the Vermont Teddy Bear Company in Shelburne features face painting, astronaut crafts, mini golf and food trucks.

Totality in Taylor Park

The Ryan Sweezey Band soundtracks an afternoon of fun, games and eclipse viewing on Monday, April 8, at Taylor Park in St. Albans.

Totally Amazing Eclipse Party

Family-friendly music, food and activities make a once-in-a-lifetime experience extra special on Monday, April 8, at Middlebury Recreation Park.

How to Watch the Eclipse Safely

click to enlarge © Viktoriya Dmitriyeva | Dreamstime

Thousands of people across northern Vermont will marvel as the skies go dark in the middle of the afternoon on April 8.

One thing no one should be in the dark about: eye safety.

The stakes are high. The sun can burn the retina in seconds. Looking at the sun without proper protection — even when it's partially blocked by the moon — can cause permanent blind spots, distorted vision and altered color perception. What's more, says Berlin ophthalmologist Jessica McNally, it won't be obvious that it's happening. Sun damage doesn't hurt, McNally said, and vision problems don't show up for hours.

There is no treatment for such injury, called solar retinopathy.

Most people know to wear eclipse glasses or use solar filters to protect their eyes. "I think the most important thing is to understand what kind of glasses you're getting," said McNally, president of the Vermont Ophthalmological Society.

Eclipse glasses and their alternative — index-card-size, handheld eclipse viewers — need to meet international safety standard ISO 12312-2. However, some are stamped with that ISO number even though they haven't been tested or proven to meet that standard. Along with the American Academy of Ophthalmology, astronomers and other experts, McNally urges consumers to use only glasses and filters that come from the trusted suppliers vetted by the American Astronomical Society.

That list — along with specific guidelines for use — can be found at Solar Eclipse Across America, a website devoted to the April eclipse, at eclipse.aas.org.

Among those guidelines is to always inspect your solar filter or glasses before use. If they're damaged, throw them out. Also, be sure to read and follow any accompanying instructions.

At the risk of being obvious, put eclipse glasses on before looking up at the bright sun. If you normally wear eyeglasses, put your eclipse glasses on over them, or hold your handheld viewer in front of them. Turn away from the sun before removing your eclipse glasses or filter.

Cameras, telescopes and binoculars need their own filters, which must be attached to the front — not the eyepiece — of each device. Eclipse glasses will not protect your eyes if you look through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device.

And keep an eye on your kids while they watch the eclipse. "If a 4-year-old were to develop solar retinopathy, then that could be pretty devastating throughout that child's entire life," McNally said.

The sun is about half a million times brighter than the full moon, and it emits potentially harmful ultraviolet and infrared radiation, according to the American Astronomical Society. Its rays don't change or become more dangerous during an eclipse, McNally said, but because the sun is partially obscured, it can be easier for people to look directly at it. What's more, she said, as the light around us grows darker, our pupils dilate to allow more light in, increasing the potential for damage to the retina, the layer of light-sensing cells that lines the back of the eye's interior.

"You may have seen how sunlight can start a fire when focused through a magnifying glass," the American Academy of Ophthalmology says on its website. "The sun can do the same thing to your retina."

Many Vermont schools and libraries will be distributing glasses in advance of the eclipse, and some cities and venues will have them for sale. Don't wait until the last minute to make a plan!