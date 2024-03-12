 Everything Eclipse: Help Your Kids Understand the Once-in-a-Lifetime Event on April 8 | Kids VT | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 12, 2024 Guides » Kids VT

Everything Eclipse: Help Your Kids Understand the Once-in-a-Lifetime Event on April 8 

By and

Published March 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

This article was originally published in Seven Days' monthly parenting magazine, Kids VT.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Obscura BTV @ Waterfront Park

    • An absolutely stellar festival takes over the Queen City, with viewing spots all over town and activities including dance parties and live music. See
    • April 5-8 Free.

  • Alburgh Totality Festival @ Kraemer & Kin

    • Three days of live music, fun runs, fireworks and more family fun make the most of the dark side of the moon....
    • Sat., April 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., April 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Mon., April 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

  • User Submitted
    Solar Eclipse 2024 @ Vermont Institute of Natural Science

    • A uniquely nature-themed viewing party features live music and an educational program on how animals experience an eclipse....
    • Mon., April 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission, $16-19; free for members and kids 2 and under.

  • Solar Eclipse Day! @ Montshire Museum of Science

    • Viewing classes are available for purchase at the museum store as the sun passes behind the moon....
    • Mon., April 8, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Regular admission, $17-20; free for members and kids under 2.

  • The Totally Amazing Eclipse Party @ Middlebury Recreation Park

    • Family-friendly music, food and activities make a once-in-a-lifetime experience extra special....
    • Mon., April 8, 12-4 p.m. Free.

  • User Submitted
    Solar Eclipse Gathering @ YWCA Camp Hochelaga

    • Sun peepers get a gorgeous view at this fabulous outdoor festival. Donations benefit YWCA Vermont....
    • Mon., April 8, 1-5 p.m. Donations.

  • User Submitted
    Total Eclipse Cele-BEAR-ation @ Vermont Teddy Bear Company

    • A family-friendly eclipse festival features face painting, astronaut crafts, mini golf and food trucks....
    • Mon., April 8, 1-4 p.m. $15.

  • Totality in Taylor Park @ Taylor Park

    • The Ryan Sweezy Band soundtracks an afternoon of fun, games and eclipse viewing....
    • Mon., April 8, 1-4 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Kids VT »

More By This Author

More By This Author

About The Authors

Mary Ann Lickteig

Mary Ann Lickteig
Bio:
 Mary Ann Lickteig is a Seven Days culture staff writer based in Burlington. Prior to joining the writing staff, she was a contributing editor to both Seven Days and Kids VT. She previously worked as a reporter for the Burlington Free Press.
Cathy Resmer

Cathy Resmer
goodcitizenvt.com
Bio:
 Deputy publisher Cathy Resmer is an organizer of the Vermont Tech Jam. She also oversees Seven Days' parenting publication, Kids VT, and created the Good Citizen Challenge, a youth civics initiative. Resmer began her career at Seven Days as a freelance writer in 2001. Hired as a staff writer in 2005, she became the publication's first online editor in 2007.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ add your event

Latest in Kids VT

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation