In Memoriam: Joy Combs, 1951-2024 

Celebration of Life and Remembrances

Saturday, March 16, 2024, 11 a.m.

Joy Combs, loving wife of 48 years to Sandy Combs of Shelburne, Vt., passed unexpectedly on February 13, 2024. Joy’s Celebration of Life and Remembrances will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, 11 a.m., at Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service, 472 Meadowland Drive, South Burlington, VT. Joy’s full obituary can be found at tinyurl.com/joycombsobituary