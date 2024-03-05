 In Memoriam: Joy Combs, 1951-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 05, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

In Memoriam: Joy Combs, 1951-2024 

Published March 5, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated March 5, 2024 at 10:07 a.m.

click to enlarge Joy Combs - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Joy Combs

Celebration of Life and Remembrances

Saturday, March 16, 2024, 11 a.m.

Joy Combs, loving wife of 48 years to Sandy Combs of Shelburne, Vt., passed unexpectedly on February 13, 2024. Joy’s Celebration of Life and Remembrances will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, 11 a.m., at Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service, 472 Meadowland Drive, South Burlington, VT. Joy’s full obituary can be found at tinyurl.com/joycombsobituary

