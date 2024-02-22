Obituary: Brigitte Audy Thompson, 1968-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Brigitte Thompson

The world lost a bright light today. On February 18, 2024, Brigitte Audy Thompson left this Earth to start her new journey. Born in Burlington, Vt., on December 7, 1968, to Byron and Judith Audy, she attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School, Burlington High School, Rice High School and Champlain College.



Her entrepreneurial spirit started at a young age when she worked to earn money to purchase her first car. This passion continued as she went on to start her own bookkeeping business in 1991. Over the years, she also worked as a freelance writer, website designer and medical transcriptionist and became a published author of several business books. Brigitte also founded a nonprofit dog rescue in 2015, VT Dog Rescue, and saved thousands of homeless dogs from the South.



She enjoyed being self-employed because it gave her the flexibility to be fully present for the best part of her life — being a mom.



Brigitte and Keith were married in 1989. They welcomed their daughter Sarah in 1993; son, Jacob, in 1997; and daughter Katherine in 2001. Together they made many wonderful memories, especially during the 17 years they lived in Williston, Vt. Having the house filled with her children and their friends filled Brigitte’s heart with happiness. There were epic sleepovers, birthday parties, movie nights, campouts, kickball games, bonfires and Halloween parties. She looked back at these times as the most joyful in her life.



Brigitte is survived by her husband, Keith; her children, Sarah, Jacob (Jenna) and Katherine; and her beloved dogs and horses. Brigitte also leaves behind her sister, Kristen (Bill); her nephews; and her father, Byron Audy. She is predeceased by her beloved mother, Judith Audy. She also leaves behind many friends, who she hopes will take time today to share a compliment with a stranger to make someone’s day a whole lot brighter.



Please join us to honor Brigitte’s memory on Saturday, February 24, at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home, 209 Falls Rd., Shelburne, Vt.. The viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, with a service to follow. A private family burial will take place after the service. Her family requests that all those attending the service wear colors other than black to celebrate her life and spirit.