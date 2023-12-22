Obituary: David Willson Fenn, 1933-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

David Fenn

David Willson Fenn of Shelburne Vt., passed away peacefully on December 18, 2023.

Born in Philadelphia in 1933, Dave was one of four sons (including his identical twin, Don) born to Henry Fenn and Constance Sargent Fenn.



Dave lived in Beijing, China, with his family for several years. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, attended Earlham College and early in his career worked for the National Security Agency. He then spent more than 25 years in information technology at Honeywell. Later, he shifted careers to his passion, energy conservation, working for MassSave.



Dave was known for his big smile and humor, as well as being an amazing handyman who could fix just about anything. He had many unique interests during his life, including building and flying a gyrocopter, solar energy, hang gliding, beekeeping, and more.



He was always ready to help out in any way and was known for his service to community. He volunteered at Meals on Wheels for 16 years and shared information on energy conservation with the community any chance he could. Dave and Carrie owned a nearly net-zero home in Hinesburg, and he loved giving tours and being an inspiration for others to do the same.



Dave is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn (Carrie) Jenks Fenn; his daughter Robin Turnau and her husband, Bob, of Charlotte, Vt., and their children, Maddie and Teddy; and his daughter Amy Hall and her husband, Peter, of Pownal, Vt., and their children, Andrew and Tara. He was predeceased by his brothers, Bob, Court and Don.



The family will hold a private celebration of his life at a later date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Arbors for their care and support.