 Obituary: Louis Garbo,1928-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 26, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Louis Garbo,1928-2024 

Founder of Tick Tock Jewelers in Burlington was a strong, quiet presence and a caring soul

Published February 26, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated February 26, 2024 at 2:32 p.m.

click to enlarge Louis Garbo - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Louis Garbo

Louis Garbo of Burlington, Vt., passed peacefully at home on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Lou was born in Burlington on March 1, 1928. He was the youngest of six siblings born to Aaron and Sarah Garbo. He attended local Burlington schools and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. After his discharge, Lou attended horological (watchmaking) school and later the University of Vermont.

Lou was beloved by his family, including his late wife, Dorothy, and his daughters, Beth and Lisa. He built a family business, Tick Tock Jewelers, where he repaired watches and sold jewelry alongside his brother, Morris, and later both of his daughters. He remained close to all his other siblings, Ethel, Nettie, Faye and Bessie, as well as his nieces and nephews. He welcomed his son-in-law, Barry, his granddaughters, Sarah and Julia, and grandson-in-law, Adam, to the family. Most recently, he celebrated the birth of his great-grandson, Simon, who brought him enormous joy in the last months of his life. 

In his later years, he received compassionate, excellent assistance from his caretakers, which allowed him to stay in his Burlington home. 

Lou was known by all to be fair, friendly, pragmatic, generous and humble. He was happy to let his vibrant and gregarious wife be front and center while he provided his strong, quiet presence. He was a caring soul. He will be missed by many. 

Lou is survived by his daughters and granddaughters and their husbands, his great-grandson, his nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Service, Boucher and Pritchard Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington, VT. To share online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation