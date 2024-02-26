Obituary: Louis Garbo,1928-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Louis Garbo

Louis Garbo of Burlington, Vt., passed peacefully at home on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Lou was born in Burlington on March 1, 1928. He was the youngest of six siblings born to Aaron and Sarah Garbo. He attended local Burlington schools and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. After his discharge, Lou attended horological (watchmaking) school and later the University of Vermont.

Lou was beloved by his family, including his late wife, Dorothy, and his daughters, Beth and Lisa. He built a family business, Tick Tock Jewelers, where he repaired watches and sold jewelry alongside his brother, Morris, and later both of his daughters. He remained close to all his other siblings, Ethel, Nettie, Faye and Bessie, as well as his nieces and nephews. He welcomed his son-in-law, Barry, his granddaughters, Sarah and Julia, and grandson-in-law, Adam, to the family. Most recently, he celebrated the birth of his great-grandson, Simon, who brought him enormous joy in the last months of his life.

In his later years, he received compassionate, excellent assistance from his caretakers, which allowed him to stay in his Burlington home.

Lou was known by all to be fair, friendly, pragmatic, generous and humble. He was happy to let his vibrant and gregarious wife be front and center while he provided his strong, quiet presence. He was a caring soul. He will be missed by many.

Lou is survived by his daughters and granddaughters and their husbands, his great-grandson, his nieces and nephews, and extended family.