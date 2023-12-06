 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 6-12 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

December 04, 2023 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 6-12 

By

Published December 4, 2023 at 4:03 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    St. J Sparkles @ Various St. Johnsbury locations

    • Wagon rides, live music, Hanukkah crafts and caroling make for a happy holiday weekend. See discoverstjohnsbury.com for full schedule....
    • Fri., Dec. 8, 5-8 p.m., Sat., Dec. 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 10, 7 p.m. Free; fee for some activities.

  • 'Gems' @ Bryan Memorial Gallery

    • An annual exhibition of 8-by-10-inch or smaller artworks by member-artists....
    • Through Dec. 23

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Introduction to Winter Hiking Workshop @ Green Mountain Club Headquarters

    • Backcountry trekkers learn how to stay safe when the trails get snowy, then enjoy a self-guided hike on the Short Trail....
    • Sat., Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Cosmic Wines @ Hula

    • Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar gathers winemakers and importers from around the world for an evening of tastings, tannins and terroirs....
    • Sat., Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m. $65; preregister.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    BarnArts Holiday Cabaret @ Barnard Town Hall

    • Speak Easy Prohibition Band fills the room with seasonal music to dance to after a four-course farm-to-table dinner....
    • Sat., Dec. 9, 6-10 p.m. $100; preregister; cash bar.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    ARLO Market @ O.N.E. Community Center

    • Locals buy potatoes, beans and beyond in bulk at pay-what-you-can prices....
    • Second Tuesday of every month, 3-6 p.m. Continues through April 9 Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Two for Christmas' @ Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall

    • Two acts, set during the holiday season in 1479 England and 1979 Vermont, are separated by 500 years but otherwise are strangely similar in this...
    • Wed., Dec. 13, 7-9 p.m. and Thu., Dec. 14, 7-9 p.m. $10-20.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 29-December 5

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 29-December 5

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the Vermont debut performance by the Brandee Younger Trio at the Mahaney Arts Center's Robison Concert Hall.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Nov 27, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 22-28

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 22-28

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by five-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Dionne Warwick with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra String Ensemble.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Nov 20, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 15-21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 15-21

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Killington Resort's Loaded Turkey Rail Jam.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Nov 13, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation