The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 6-12 

Introduction to Winter Hiking Workshop

Snow What?

Saturday 9

Mountain folk enjoy an Introduction to Winter Hiking Workshop at the Green Mountain Club's Waterbury Center headquarters so they can stay safe during the slippery season. After a lesson in the gear and navigation skills needed for successful backcountry snow treks, attendees enjoy a scenic, self-guided hike on the GMC's Short Trail.

Great and Small

Ongoing

"November Field" by Joey Bibeau

Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville presents "GEMS," a massive show of tiny proportions. The annual exhibit features paintings by more than 90 gallery members, all of which are 8-by-10 inches or smaller and run the gamut from landscapes to portraits to still lifes.

Bulking Up

Tuesday 12

ARLO Market

Burlington's Intervale Center introduces ARLO Market, a new winter market at the O.N.E. Community Center with a focus on affordability. Every second Tuesday through April, locals stock up on a rotating selection of beans, potatoes, frozen fruit, meat and more — all available in bulk and at three price tiers for those who can pay full price, those on 3Squares benefits and everyone in between.

Shine Bright

Friday 8-Sunday 10

St J Sparkles

The streets of St. Johnsbury overflow with festive sights, Christmas lights and fun family nights during St. J Sparkles. Three days of programming include wagon rides, live music, Hanukkah crafts and caroling. Hot cocoa and other tasty treats warm even the Grinchiest of hearts, while performances, gatherings and fireworks get everyone into the spirit of the season.

Grape Expectations

Saturday 9

Cosmic Wines

Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar gathers winemakers and importers from around the world at Burlington's Hula for Cosmic Wines. This evening of tastings, tannins and terroirs is the place to be for wine lovers looking for unbeatable prices on high-quality, small-production libations.

Jolly Jazz

Saturday 9

Grace Wallace

The BarnArts Holiday Cabaret, a beloved local tradition at Barnard Town Hall, gets a facelift this year. After guests indulge in a four-course, farm-to-table feast with a Middle Eastern-inspired twist, Speak Easy Prohibition Band and other local performers fill the room with seasonal music for dancing.

Double Budbilling

Opens Wednesday 13

Two For Christmas

Lost Nation Theater offers audiences at Montpelier City Hall an opportunity to beat the stick-season blues with a performance of Two for Christmas by late Vermont writer David Budbill. The settings of the play's two acts may be separated by 500 years, but the two Christmases they depict — one in 1479 England and one in 1979 Vermont — are otherwise oddly similar.