Obituary: Edmund Earl Hardy Jr., 1948-2024 

Edmund Hardy

In loving memory of Edmund Earl Hardy Jr.



Edmund Earl Hardy Jr., a devoted husband and U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, peacefully passed away on January 19, 2024. He served his country with honor and worked at Velan Valve until retiring at the age of 62. Edmund's beloved wife, Carol Hardy, predeceased him on February 10, 2023.

He is survived by his sisters, Jamie DeGraff (Rick), Carla Wegner (John) and Gail Balentine (Charles), along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit cremationsocietycc.com.