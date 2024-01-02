Obituary: Gordon Pyle, 1944-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Gordon Pyle

Gordon Pyle, 79, of Jericho, Vt., passed away suddenly at home on December 27, 2023. He was born on September 16, 1944, in Washington, D.C., to his late parents, Ann and James Pyle.



Gordon spent his early years in Washington, D.C.; Colorado; Florida; and New York before arriving in Vermont, his home for over 45 years. It was there that he met his wife, Debbie, whom he married in Shelburne on February 17, 1979.

A graduate of Goddard College, Gordon spent his career helping people improve their lives. He devoted himself to work at the Weeks School in Vergennes and, later, at the State Hospital in Waterbury as a licensed nurses’ assistant.

Gordon enjoyed traveling to his favorite vacation areas: the Adirondacks and Acadia National Park. During these trips, he created endless memories. At Acadia, he enjoyed hiking around Long Pond, up Day Mountain or having popovers at Jordan Pond; in the Adirondacks, adventures in Keene Valley or on Mount Marcy.

An innate storyteller, he carried the memories from his trips and adventures into epic tales enthusiastically shared with his family and friends. Those that knew him best would eagerly encourage his stories, whereas those who might be the story’s subject silently squirmed in anticipation. The experience, invariably commenced with a single finger in the air calling for attention, never disappointed.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; his daughter, Abby, and her husband, Scott Yanco; his son, Matt Pyle, and his wife, Robin; and his grandchildren, Alison and Emily Pyle and Lucy and Oliver Yanco. He is also survived by his siblings David Pyle, Diana Rowan and Ann Brickley. He is predeceased by his brother John Pyle.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Cochran’s Ski Area. Cochran’s has inspired a love of skiing in Gordon’s four grandchildren as a place that fosters confidence and love for the outdoors and community.